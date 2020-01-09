Twitter To Test Feature Letting Users Control Who Replies To Tweets

Social media companies are below stress to handle harassment on their websites.

Twitter Inc stated on Wednesday it would take a look at new options early this yr that may enable customers to manage who can reply to their tweets, because it seems to restrict abuse and harassment on the platform.

Twitter Chief Govt Officer Jack Dorsey has promised since 2018 to extend the "health" of public dialog.

“We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start,” the San Francisco-based firm stated in a tweet.

The corporate had launched a characteristic late final yr permitting customers to cover sure replies on their tweets as part of its efforts to wash up abusive content material and make the social media platform extra user-friendly.

In a presentation on the annual CES tech convention, the corporate laid out plans, based on studies by a number of tech media, together with The Verge and TechCrunch.

In line with the presentation, customers will be capable to select 4 totally different settings for replies: International, which might enable anybody to reply, Group, which might enable replies from individuals a consumer adopted or talked about; Panel, or individuals talked about in a tweet, and Assertion, or no replies in any respect.

