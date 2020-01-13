Twitter user divides opinion over ‘milk first’ tea colour

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

A Twitter consumer has sparked a passionate debate after sharing an image of a cup of pale brew, and asking followers what they’d do if they found their companion made ‘tea that color’.

Stuart Antony, an actor from London, took to social media to ask his 370,000 followers how they’d react to the new beverage, racking up infuriated responses.

Many followers described the drink as ‘child tea’, ‘an insulting shade’ and others even branded it ‘gnat’s pee’, slamming the drink.

Taking to Twitter, Stuart wrote: ‘Think about falling in love with somebody and discovering out that they make tea this color.’

And followers shortly reacted with despair, with one writing: ‘My companion does not even drink or make tea in any respect! Which, to be honest, is healthier than being introduced with this insulting shade.’

One other added of their companion: ‘That occurred to me – I am unable to bear child tea, we’re nonetheless collectively after 30 years however I do not let him make my tea in any respect now’.

Elsewhere one individual put it all the way down to the incorrect sequence of tea making, explaining: ‘Cardinal sin of milk earlier than tea bag…and while I am at it unfastened leaf tea,in a pot earlier than a bag, each time’.

In the meantime some spouses revealed how their companion’s tea style modified through the years, writing: ‘My spouse began consuming tea like this after our second little one! Can I break up and if I do, certainly I get the children?’.

One other stated: ‘With all one of the best intentions, would not drink it. Time to show!’.

One Twitter consumer joked: ‘That is what occurred to me it is soul destroying! Nonetheless marrying him although’.

Reacting to the image, one other stated: ‘No, transfer on. Solely kidding. That is love so that you can drink that willingly’.

Describing am amusing nickname for the tea, one other wrote: ‘One refers to this shade of tea, up north, because the proverbial ‘gnats pee’.’

Elsewhere one noticed: ‘I don’t drink tea however that appears weak’.

However others defended the shade of tea, with one girl writing: ‘Love my mum, she makes tea this color!’.

