Twitter user schools Sonam after her ‘scariest experience’ tweet: Uber doesn’t have license in London

Sonam Kapoor on Thursday narrated her “scariest experience” ever whereby she detailed that it occurred on an Uber cab trip she had booked. Not solely was she shocked however the expertise left her completely “shaken”.

Furthermore, after falling prey to the horrifying expertise the actress advised her followers to all the time use public transport as an alternative. “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uberlondon. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use the local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken,” she wrote on Twitter.

Gifting away the main points of what had left her so terrified, Sonam revealed it was the motive force who made her scared as he was “unstable and was yelling and shouting. I was shaking by the end of it.”

She then determined to report the incident through the cab-hailing service app however seemingly nothing fruitful got here out of it.

“I tried complaining on your app, and just got multiple disconnected replies by bots. You guys need to update your system. The damage is done. There is nothing more you can do,” she added.

Twitter consumer colleges the actor

After Sonam’s collection of tweets unfold over the micro-blogging web site, a consumer schooled her saying “Uber doesn’t even have a license to run in London. No one who has a brain takes an Uber in London because of how unsafe it is – most drivers have fake identities. How can you not be aware of what’s happening in a city that has been your home for a while? Read a newspaper for once.”

A report printed in Quartz in November acknowledged that the Taxi regulator has misplaced its license as soon as once more as a consequence of its “pattern of regulatory breaches.” This was the second time that Uber had no license within the capital metropolis.

Sonam’s dangerous expertise with an airline

Properly, this is not the primary time that ‘The Zoya Issue’ actress has come throughout such an incident. Only a few days again, Sonam had a foul expertise with a preferred worldwide airline. She had tweeted with a grievance that the airline had misplaced her baggage, “This is the third time I’ve traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again.”