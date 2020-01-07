Twitter users share their terrifying ghost stories and paranormal encounters

Have you ever ever had the hairs prick up on the again of your neck or seen one thing eerie that could not be defined?

In that case, you aren’t alone. Folks have shared their paranormal encounters and creepy ghost tales in a Twitter thread which are certain to provide you goosebumps and ship shivers down your backbone.

The chilling tales function individuals speaking to ‘ghosts’, objects disappearing, unexplained singing and seeing shadowy figures within the evening.

Journalist Robyn Wilder from London requested her followers: ‘Hey Twitter, what’s the “I don’t believe in ghosts, but…” story out of your life?,’ earlier than receiving a whole lot of replies.

One man who used to reside in a aged care residence recounted a spine-chilling story about his encounter with a ‘resident’.

‘We used to reside in an previous individuals’s residence (my mum was the supervisor/warden) – so that you’d inevitably get to know among the previous people dwelling there,’ he wrote.

‘One afternoon, my good friend and I have been chatting to a pleasant previous woman we knew (we have been about 10).

‘We are saying our goodbyes… My mum has overheard us chatting, asks us who we have been chatting with – we inform her. Mum appears to be like clean. “She died two days ago”.

One lady advised a narrative about how her youthful self would discuss to her ‘invisible good friend’ Lilibet – which turned out to be greater than it appeared.

‘I supposedly had an invisible good friend known as Lilibet after I was about two. Dad and mom heard me chatting to her on child monitor and speaking about “Danny”,’ she wrote.

‘Years later I pointed to my great-grandmother in an album and mentioned “There’s Lilibet”. Her first husband Daniel had died throughout WWI.’

One lady shared a narrative of a health care provider working in the identical hospital as her mom who had an unexplained encounter with a ‘affected person’.

‘My mum works in a hospital, she advised me that one of many docs was strolling by way of the corridors and he got here throughout a girl who mentioned there was somebody having a coronary heart assault close by and wanted his assist,’ she wrote.

‘When he bought there it was the girl he’d been speaking to. He was clearly shaken by it and could not get his head round it. They checked the CCTV and noticed him speaking however there was no one else there.’

In the meantime, one lady shared her expertise of issues going lacking in her home earlier than they immediately turned up in odd locations.

‘Issues would go lacking, after which days/weeks/months later if you’d given up wanting, reappear in apparent locations you’d already checked, like in the midst of the carpet. I lived alone,’ she wrote.

‘If it was one thing you actually wanted, you could possibly ask loudly for it again and it could be returned.’

One husband shared his scary expertise waking up in the midst of the evening and seeing an eerie determine he thought was his spouse.

‘Holidaying in spooky previous farmhouse, Normandy. Throughout evening, spouse (on my lhs) goes to lavatory on her facet of pitch black room,’ he wrote.

‘On return, she walks to my facet of mattress, presumably to test child daughter in cot. She stands there some time. I attain to left & she remains to be mendacity beside me’.

A lady advised a narrative of how she spelled out an eery sentence – however the that means of it was solely found years later.

‘As a toddler I appreciated enjoying with magnetic letters on the fridge. In the future I wrote “Teg is here”. No concept why.

‘Just a few years later we have been wanting on the deeds to the home and located it had been constructed on a discipline known as Teg’s Items,’ she wrote.

In the meantime one mom shared a spooky of recognizing a determine in her bed room – just for her younger son to seer it too.

‘Carrying toddler son from the lavatory to his bed room. Glanced in my bed room as I handed and thought I noticed a person sitting on my mattress,’ she wrote.

‘Assumed eyes/shadows have been enjoying tips and mentioned nothing – then my son requested, “who’s the previous man sitting in your mattress, mummy?”‘.

And one lady shared a creepy story about her canine refusing to enter one explicit room in her childhood residence that was all the time chilly.

‘As a toddler we lived in a home in Cornwall that was a number of hundred years previous.

‘Even after the set up of central heating the again bed room was all the time chilly and our canine refused to go in there, no matter bribes, and simply stood within the doorway, with hackles raised, growling,’ she wrote.

One lady recalled listening to a phone ringing within the basement of a library she used to work at.

‘Used to work in a library. Went right down to the basement alone to select up some previous books. Telephone down there gained’t cease ringing. Reply it. Hear nothing however crackling and respiration for ages,’ she wrote.

‘Converse to supervisor. Basement cellphone had been disconnected 6 months earlier.’

Whereas many tales are unsettling, one particular person believes he’s visited by his father’s spirit who activates the sunshine for him coming residence.

‘My father all the time placed on the identical facet gentle in the lounge if we have been going out at evening,’ he wrote.

‘After he died there have been a number of events when my mum and I went out and returned residence to search out the identical facet gentle had been switched on.’

And one other particular person mentioned her dad and mom heard singing from her sister that had just lately died.

After my center sister died, my dad and mom heard singing upstairs. Mum went as much as ‘flip off the television’, first step on touchdown and it stopped. No television on or radio. Again downstairs they hear it once more. A lady singing,’ she wrote.

‘They each went up and realised it was coming from my child sisters room. Received to the door deal with and it stopped once more. Went in and simply my littlest sister sleeping soundly. She’s solely a child so cannot sing but, however my different sister used to sing her to sleep. It was good to suppose she was saying goodbye’.