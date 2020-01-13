Twitter Wishes Rakesh Sharma, First Indian In Space, On His Birthday

Rakesh Sharma was part of the Soviet Union’s Soyuz T-11 mission (File Photograph)

New Delhi:

Former Indian Air Pressure pilot Rakesh Sharma, who turned the primary Indian to journey to area in 1984, celebrated his birthday immediately. To assist this unbelievable feat, a number of social media customers wished the previous Wing Commander. A number of customers recalled his reply to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi when she requested what India appeared like from area. “Saare Jahan Se Achcha” was what he replied with. Twitter immediately trended with the hashtag #RakeshSharma for the event of his birthday.

Rakesh Sharma was part of the Soviet Union’s Soyuz T-11 mission, which was launched on April 2, 1984.

Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Ram Vilas Paswan took to Twitter to convey their needs to him.

भारत के प्रथम अंतरिक्ष यात्री व देश के गौरव, अशोक चक्र विजेता विंग कमांडर #RakeshSharma जी को जन्मदिन की अशेष शुभकामनाएं। प्रभु श्रीराम से प्रार्थना है कि आप दीर्घायु हों और सदैव स्वस्थ एवं प्रसन्न रहें।

भारतीय वायुसेना और अंतरिक्ष उपक्रमों में आपका योगदान अविस्मरणीय है।@isropic.twitter.com/lE48fIvgQP – Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 13, 2020

अंतरिक्ष की यात्रा करने वाले प्रथम भारतीय, अशोक चक्र से सम्मानित स्क्वाड्रन लीडर राकेश शर्मा जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आप दीर्घायु हों और सदैव स्वस्थ एवं प्रसन्न रहें। #RakeshSharmapic.twitter.com/91rsdPAPYe – Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) January 13, 2020

BJP chief H Raja additionally tweeted, recalling the astronaut’s phrases to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Rakesh Sharma, the person who took india to area. On April 2nd 1984 he made his flight aboard the Soyuz T-11 and turn out to be first Indian to realize this feat. When inquired how India seems from outer area Rakesh Sharma recited “Saare Jahan se Achcha” in response. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/DGm4igDgp7 – H Raja (@HRajaBJP) January 13, 2020

“Today is the b’day of #RakeshSharma, former Indian Air Force pilot, First Indian to travel in space; Bharat Ratna awardee,” tweeted one person.

At the moment is B’day of #RakeshSharma

Former Indian Air Pressure pilot

First Indian citizen to journey in area Bharat Ratna Awardee

When former PM Indira ji requested him how India appeared from area,

he replied, “Sare Jahan Se Accha” (the most effective on the earth)

Pleased Birthday sir https://t.co/d1vHwWPMmF – (@parashikha) January 13, 2020

“India celebrating the birthday of the first Indian who went into space. #RakeshSharma turns 71. The nation will always remember you. We wish you a prosperous & healthy years ahead…” tweeted one other person.

“Birthday wishes to Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel to space. The country is proud of you. #RakeshSharma,” stated yet one more person.

Just lately, Rakesh Sharma had accepted the thought of getting a nationwide area mission by 2022. Rakesh Sharma stated the formidable mission, which plans to ship an Indian into area, is “a coming of age” and a “natural corollary” of each area programme, information company PTI quoted him as saying.

“If we wish to improve our existence on Earth, we need to ensure that future ventures in outer space, ought to work for the greater good of humankind back on Earth” he stated, including that future ventures into outer area are “not, solely, for the benefit of one or another nation.”

(With Inputs From PTI And IANS)