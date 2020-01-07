Two Accused of Kidnapping Student From Patna Mall, Gangraping Her

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged rape case.

Patna:

A school pupil was allegedly gangraped at gunpoint by two folks in Bihar’s Patna on Monday. The suspects, who allegedly kidnapped her from the parking zone of a mall within the metropolis’s SK Puri space, are additionally accused of creating a video of the assault in an try to blackmail her.

Talking to mediapersons, the rape survivor described how the ordeal had begun two days in the past when the principle accused approached her with a sexual proposition. “He told me that as he was a ‘local goonda’, nobody will object if I entered into a relationship with him. Although I ran away in fear back then, I chanced upon him again at JD Mall yesterday,” she stated.

The person propositioned to the complainant once more, and when she went to the parking zone someday later, a automobile screeched to a halt in entrance of her. “The person driving the car remained seated while the main accused came over and pointed a pistol at my head. He threatened to shoot me unless I came along with them. The two drove me to an apartment down the road to Patliputra and forced themselves on me. I cried for mercy, but they just wouldn’t listen,” the lady stated, bursting into tears.

The lady stated that the 2 shot a video of the rape and threatened to submit it on the Web until she agreed to comparable encounters sooner or later. “They tried to rape me in the car on the way back too, but I managed to escape. I told my roommate about the incident, after which the police were informed,” she stated, including that she has already undergone a medical take a look at.