Two adults, one dog, killed in Lakewood rollover crash

December 25, 2019
Two adults have been killed in a rollover crash in Lakewood on Tuesday evening.

Lakewood police mentioned they acquired a name at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday a few rollover crash at W. Jewell Avenue and S. Wadsworth Boulevard, and on arrival discovered a two-vehicle crash with folks trapped within the automobiles, police mentioned in an announcement.

A sedan contained two occupants. A girl was declared lifeless on the scene; a male was taken to a hospital, the place he was declared deceased, police mentioned.

The second car, a pickup truck, contained one male, who was transportated to a hospital with non-life-threatening accidents. A canine was additionally within the truck and was declared lifeless on scene, the assertion mentioned.

Police added that alcohol and medicines should not suspected, and the reason for the crash is underneath investigation.

Please see our press launch from a tragic deadly crash tonight. pic.twitter.com/tkVY3v09u5

— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) December 25, 2019

