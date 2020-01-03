Two arrested in connection with teen football star’s murder

Two suspects have now been arrested within the lethal taking pictures of a 17-year-old highschool soccer star on New Yr’s Eve in Brampton — one for allegedly pulling the set off, the opposite for allegedly serving to the accused killer evade cops.

Peel Regional Police say Jordan Henry was discovered affected by gunshot wounds simply earlier than midnight Tuesday outdoors of a home on Alderbury Cr., in a neighbourhood north of Steeles Ave. E. and simply west of Bramalea Rd.

The St. Marguerite d’Youville Secondary College pupil died on the scene, changing into Peel Area’s record-high 31st homicide sufferer of 2019.

It’s with deep unhappiness to seek out out that d’Youville Soccer has tragically misplaced one among our brothers to mindless gun violence final evening. Jordan Henry was a quiet younger man who was properly revered by his coaches for the robust work ethic he delivered to the sphere on a regular basis. RIP 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/pcvmkWw43m — dY Soccer (@dYFootball) January 2, 2020

In a message posted on his Panthers soccer staff’s Twitter feed, the teenager is remembered as “a quiet young man who was well respected by his coaches for the strong work ethic he brought to the field every day.”

Police say two arrests have been made Thursday in Henry’s killing.



Peel Regional Police examine the area’s report 31st homicide of the yr on Alderbury Cr., in Brampton, after a 17-year previous boy was shot useless. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Jack Boland/Toronto Solar/Postmedia Community)

Zakaria Hassan, a 22-year-old man from Hamilton, is charged with first-degree homicide.

Rukhshar Wahab, a 20-year-old girl from Kitchener, is charged with being an adjunct after the actual fact.

Each accused stay in custody and are anticipated to look in Brampton court docket Friday.

Nonetheless, police say the investigation is ongoing.

“Investigators are still attempting to identify and locate any further suspect(s) responsible for this incident,” police stated Thursday.

Anybody with info concerning this case is requested to name Murder detectives at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

