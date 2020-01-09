News

Two bacon rashers can contain more salt than TWELVE packets of ready salted crisps

January 9, 2020
Two bacon rashers can comprise extra salt than 12 packets of prepared salted crisps, an investigation has discovered. 

A dietary evaluate of 171 forms of bacon bought in British supermarkets additionally revealed 9 out of 10 have been saltier than seawater.

Marks and Spencer’s Choose Farms British Dry Cured Unsmoked Center Bacon was the worst offender, with two rashers serving up four.2g of salt.

That’s the equal of 12 baggage of Walkers Prepared Salted Crisps, which have zero.35g per pack, and two-thirds an grownup’s whole each day beneficial salt consumption (6g).

The retailer’s ‘Thick Rashers Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon’ was additionally filled with the mineral. It served up 2.8g of salt in two slices, greater than quadruple the quantity present in McDonald’s medium fries (zero.62g).

Marketing campaign group Motion on Salt, behind the evaluate, has demanded the federal government introduce a salt tax, following the success of a sugar levy on tender drinks.

Marks and Spencer’s Choose Farms British Dry Cured Bacon was the worst offender, with two rashers serving up four.2g of salt

Lidl’s Warren and Son’s Thick Reduce Again Bacon Smoked was filled with 3g of salt per two rashers – triple that in a Burger King Hamburger (1g).

It mentioned the outcomes of its investigation have been ‘stunning’ and clearly present producers should not abiding by Public Well being England’s voluntary salt discount schem.  

Firms have been requested to satisfy common and most targets for salt content material per 100g in numerous forms of meals, together with canned greens and curry pastes. 

M&S scooped the highest three saltiest bacon merchandise in Motion on Salt’s survey, adopted by Lidl.

The finances grocery store’s Warren and Son’s Thick Reduce Again Bacon Smoked was filled with 3g of salt per two rashers – triple that present in a Burger King Hamburger (1g).  

And Tesco’s Smoked Again Bacon Rashers Thick Reduce served up 2.8g of the mineral in two rashers – the equal of seven packets of prepared salted crisps.  

The Co-op’s Irresistible Air Dry Cured Smoked Again Bacon Rashers weren’t significantly better, with 2.5g of salt per two cuts of meat.

TEN SALTIEST TYPES OF BACON (IN GRAMS, PER TWO RASHERS)

M&S Choose Farms British Dry Cured Unsmoked Center Bacon (four.16g)

M&S Choose Farms British Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon (3g)

M&S Choose Farms 6 Thick Rashers Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon (3g)

 Lidl Warren and Son’s Thick Reduce Again Bacon Smoked 7 Rashers (3g)

Tesco 6 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers Thick Reduce (2.8g)

Tesco Best 6 Thick Reduce Rashers Again Bacon Dry Treatment Smoked (2.8g)

Sainsbury’s J.James & Household Unsmoked 6 Center Bacon Rashers (2.72g)

M&S Choose Farms British Thick Reduce Unsmoked Again Bacon (2.56g)

M&S British Thick Reduce Unsmoked Again Bacon (2.5g)

Bacon is soaked in salt water through the curing course of to present the meat its flavour, protect it and provides the rashers their color.  

Including salt makes the meat an unfriendly setting for micro organism to develop and, consequently, bacon has a for much longer shelf life than recent pork.  

However Motion on Sugar’s survey confirmed that bacon may simply be made with far much less of the mineral than it presently is. 

The least salty bacon total was The Co-operative Diminished Fats Unsmoked Bacon Medallions, with simply zero.9g in each two rashers.

M&S’ Choose Farms British Dry Cured Skinny & Crispy Smoked Streaky Bacon contained even much less at zero.5g, however the rashers have been a lot smaller.  

The marketing campaign group additionally discovered that bacon merchandise labelled with ‘reduced salt’ didn’t essentially have the bottom ranges of the mineral.

Lidl Birchwood Smoked Diminished Salt Again Bacon had 2.1g per 100g, in comparison with Waitrose Free Vary Unsmoked Again Bacon (1.5g). 

Motion on Salt slammed some supermarkets for utilizing a loophole to make it appear as if their bacon was much less salty than it was.

Some chains select to supply the salt content material for his or her uncooked rashers, versus cooked ones. When the meat is cooked is turns into roughly 30 per cent saltier. 

Salt present in processed meals contributes to hypertension, a serious threat issue for coronary heart illness (CVD). 

The Co-op’s Irresistible Air Dry Cured Smoked Again Bacon Rashers weren’t significantly better, with 2.5g of salt per two cuts of meat

Some merchandise surveyed in Motion on Salt’s survey had 12 instances extra salt than a packet of Walkers Prepared Salted crisps (zero.35g)

Worldwide, CVD causes an estimated 31 per cent of deaths, and 17.9million annually, in response to estimates.

Having hypertension places individuals vulnerable to CVD as a result of it places further pressure on the blood vessels and coronary heart.

The situation, referred to as hypertension, impacts multiple in 4 adults within the UK, and one in three within the US, official statistics present.

Consuming an excessive amount of salt raises the quantity of sodium within the blood, inflicting fluid retention contained in the physique which leads to increased blood strain. 

The investigation revealed all however two of supermarkets offered colour-coded dietary info on the entrance of bacon packaging. 

Tesco and Iceland have been the one two not to take action, ‘placing their prospects at a drawback’, in response to Motion on Sugar. 

Many contained greater than quadruple the salt present in McDonald’s medium fries (zero.6g). An grownup ought to eat not more than 6g a day, in response to the NHS

A hamburger from Burger King comprise 1g of salt – lower than most single rashers of bacon studied

SALT DAMAGES BODY SYSTEMS AND RAISES RISK OF DEATH

As many as 400,000 coronary heart illness deaths have been linked to excessive sodium diets in 2015. 

Most companies suggest consuming three quarters of a teaspoon of salt every day, however many adults eat greater than that. 

A person-sized bag of chips accounts for about seven to 12 % of each day sodium consumption, so a excessive salt food plan can be the equal of consuming greater than eight baggage every day.  

The steadiness of fluids and sodium within the physique is essential to homeostasis, which retains methods working in sync. 

When there may be an excessive amount of sodium in our methods, our our bodies retain extra fluid to attempt to steadiness out the salt. 

The fluid makes the guts need to work tougher to pump blood, resulting in increased blood strain. 

Hypertension, in flip, raises dangers for stroke and coronary heart illness.  

Larger blood strain additionally makes it tougher for the guts to push oxygen-carrying blood to varied organs, together with the mind, which result in cognitive declines.

Sonia Pombo, marketing campaign supervisor for Motion on Salt mentioned bacon was the largest contributor to salt after bread within the UK.

She added: ‘It’s stunning to be taught that meals producers are nonetheless ignoring the voluntary salt discount targets and placing income earlier than the well being of the nation.

‘We have now seen nice success with the tender drinks business levy in driving reformulation, and the federal government should now take into account doing the identical for key contributors of salt in UK food plan, akin to bacon. This manner, everybody’s well being advantages, together with the socially disadvantaged.’ 

Graham MacGregor, professor of cardiovascular medication at Queen Mary College of London and chair of the marketing campaign group, mentioned the time was up for meals companies who ‘put revenue earlier than the nation’s well being’.

He added: ‘The Prime Minister should be reminded that simply one-gram discount in inhabitants salt consumption prevents greater than four,000 untimely deaths per yr within the UK and prices subsequent to nothing to implement.

‘For a few years, meals producers have been allowed to place income earlier than the well being of our nation and we now urgently want Boris Johnson’s no nonsense method to get issues executed with an ‘oven prepared’ necessary salt discount programme for all merchandise for 2020. 

‘It will save 1000’s of individuals struggling and dying unnecessarily, and on the similar time present large price financial savings to the NHS.’

Motion on Salt’s survey appeared on the salt content material of bacon in each 100g and per two rashers. 

Some bacon merchandise ranked poorly as a result of that they had giant rashers which contained a number of salt due to their dimension, whereas others had the next ratio of salt to meat, which means that they had extra salt per 100g. 

BACON PRODUCTS THAT CONTAIN THE MOST SALT IN BRITISH SUPERMARKETS
Grocery store   Product title Kind of bacon  Weight per two rashers (g)  Salt per 100g  Salt per two rashers (g)
Marks & Spencer  M&S Choose Farms British Dry Cured Unsmoked Center Bacon 300g  Center Bacon  150  2.75  four.16 
Marks & Spencer M&S Choose Farms British Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon 220g Again Bacon 110 2.78 three.06
Marks & Spencer M&S Choose Farms 6 Thick Rashers Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon 100 2.9 2.9
Lidl Warren and Son’s Thick Reduce Again Bacon Smoked 7 Rashers 350g Again Bacon 70 2.eight three
Tesco Tesco 6 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers Thick Reduce 300g Again Bacon 100 2.eight 2.eight
Tesco Tesco Best 6 Thick Reduce Rashers Again Bacon Dry Treatment Smoked 240g Again Bacon 80 three.5 2.eight
Sainsbury’s J.James & Household Unsmoked 6 Center Bacon Rashers 350g Center Bacon 116 three.88 2.72
Marks & Spencer M&S Choose Farms British Thick Reduce Unsmoked Again Bacon 220g Again Bacon 110 2.33 2.56
Marks & Spencer M&S British Thick Reduce Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon 100 2.5 2.5
The Co-Operative Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 230g Again Bacon 77 three.2 2.45
Marks & Spencer M&S Dry Cured Smoked Again Bacon 220g Again Bacon 73 three.33 2.45
Lidl Lidl Deluxe 6 Smoked Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 220g Again Bacon 51 four.75 2.42
Lidl Lidl Deluxe 6 Unsmoked Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 220g Again Bacon 51 four.75 2.42
Marks & Spencer M&S British Wiltshire Cured Unsmoked Again Bacon 240g Again Bacon 60 three.9 2.35
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Smoked 6 Thick Reduce Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 60 three.85 2.31
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Unsmoked 6 Thick Reduce Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 60 three.85 2.31
The Co-Operative Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 230g Again Bacon 77 2.9 2.22
Aldi Aldi On a regular basis Necessities Unsmoked Again Bacon 1kg Again Bacon 70 three.1 2.2
The Co-Operative Co-op Out of doors Bred British Unsmoked Rindless Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon 75 2.81 2.11
ASDA Asda Butcher’s Choice Thick Reduce 6 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 51 four 2.1
ASDA Asda Butcher’s Choice Thick Reduce 6 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 51 three.eight 2.1
Tesco Tesco Best Unsmoked eight Wiltshire Treatment Again Bacon Medallions 160g Again Bacon 40 5.three 2.1
The Co-Operative Co-op Out of doors Bred British Smoked Rindless Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon 75 2.78 2.09
Morrisons Morrisons Smoked Again Bacon 6 Further Thick Reduce Rashers 300g Again Bacon 40 three 2
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s SO Natural British Free Vary Unsmoked Again Bacon 200g Again Bacon 50 four 2
Wall’s Wall’s four Unsmoked Thick Reduce Rashers 140g Again Bacon 70 2.eight 2
Marks & Spencer M&S Choose Farms British Dry Cured Unsmoked Again Bacon 220g Again Bacon 73 2.63 1.93
Aldi Aldi Freshcure 14 Unsmoked Thick Reduce Again Bacon 2 x 250g Again Bacon 50 three.9 1.9
Marks & Spencer M&S British Wiltshire Cured Smoked Again Bacon 240g Again Bacon 60 three.05 1.83
Tesco Tesco Best eight Rashers Again Bacon Wiltshire Treatment Smoked 240g Again Bacon 60 three 1.eight
Waitrose Waitrose Duchy. Natural Free Vary Dry Cured British Again Bacon Smoked 184g Again Bacon 61.three 2.93 1.79
Lidl Birchwood Smoked Again Bacon 16 Rashers 2 x 250g Again Bacon 44 2.88 1.78
Morrisons Morrisons Smoked Again Bacon 20 Rashers 670g Again Bacon 36 four.38 1.76
Morrisons Morrisons Unsmoked Bacon three x 250g Again Bacon 40 four.75 1.72
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Unsmoked eight Wiltshire Cured Out of doors Bred Bacon Rashers 240g Again Bacon 36 four.73 1.72
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Unsmoked 6 Final Dry Treatment Out of doors Bred Bacon Rashers 220g Again Bacon 73.three three.73 1.71
Aldi Aldi On a regular basis Necessities Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon 42 four 1.7
Lidl Birchwood Unsmoked Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g Again Bacon 42 2.88 1.7
Marks & Spencer M&S Choose Farms 10 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 60 2.9 1.7
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Oak Smoked 6 Final Dry Treatment Out of doors Bred Bacon Rashers 220g Again Bacon 36 three.7 1.7
Tesco Tesco 10 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 60 2.eight 1.7
Tesco Tesco 10 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 60 2.eight 1.7
ASDA The Butcher’s Choice at Asda Diminished Fats eight Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 250g Medallions 62.5 5.5 1.7
Aldi Aldi Freshcure High quality 14 Rashers Smoked Again Bacon Thick Reduce 2 x 250g Again Bacon 43 three.eight 1.6
ASDA Asda Further Particular Unsmoked Again Bacon Dry Cured 240g Again Bacon 41 four 1.6
Aldi Freshcure Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g Again Bacon 43 three.7 1.6
Wall’s Partitions four Smoked Thick Reduce Rashers 140g Again Bacon 70 2.three 1.6
Waitrose Waitrose Smoked Dry Cured Again Bacon eight Rashers 250g Again Bacon 62.5 2.5 1.56
Waitrose Waitrose Unsmoked Dry Cured Again Bacon eight Rashers 250g Again Bacon 62 2.5 1.56
The Co-Operative Co-op Out of doors Bred British Smoked Rindless Streaky Bacon 275g Streaky Bacon 55 2.81 1.55
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Applewood Smoked 6 Out of doors Bred British Bacon Rashers 220g Again Bacon 46 three.31 1.52
ASDA ASDA Further Particular Oak Smoked Again Bacon Dry Cured 240g Again Bacon 60 three.6 1.5
Waitrose Important Waitrose Smoked British Bacon 10 Again Rashers 300g Again Bacon 60 2.5 1.5
Waitrose Important Waitrose Unsmoked British Bacon 10 Again Rashers 300g Again Bacon 60 2.5 1.5
Aldi Freshcure Smoked Maple Cured Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g Again Bacon 56 2.7 1.5
Aldi Freshcure Unsmoked Honey Cured Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g Again Bacon 56 2.7 1.5
Marks & Spencer M&S British Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon 60 2.5 1.5
Morrisons Morrisons 70% Much less Fats eight Lean Smoked Bacon Medallions 250g Again Bacon 36 three.74 1.5
Tesco Tesco Best eight Rashers Again Bacon Wiltshire Treatment Unsmoked 240g Again Bacon 60 2.5 1.5
Lidl Birchwood Unsmoked Again Bacon 16 Rashers 2 x 250g Again Bacon 38 2.88 1.49
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Oak Smoked eight Wiltshire Cured Out of doors Bred Bacon Rashers 240g Streaky Bacon 18 four.04 1.47
The Co-Operative Co-op British Unsmoked Rindless Streaky Bacon 275g Streaky Bacon 55 2.63 1.44
Marks & Spencer M&S Choose Farms British 10 Smoked Bacon Medallions 250g Medallions 50 2.88 1.44
Marks & Spencer M&S British Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 250g Medallions 50 2.85 1.43
Aldi Aldi Freshcure 10 Rashers Smoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon 36 three.eight 1.four
Aldi Aldi Specifically Chosen British Out of doors Bred eight Smoked Maple Cured Again Bacon Rashers 240g Again Bacon 42 three.three 1.four
ASDA ASDA Butcher’s Choice 18 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 600g Again Bacon 33 four.three 1.four
Marks & Spencer M&S Meals British Out of doors Bred Unsmoked Bacon 6 Rashers 200g Again Bacon 67 2.1 1.four
Morrisons Morrisons Smoked Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g Medallions 40 four 1.four
Morrisons Morrisons Unsmoked Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g Again Bacon 36 four 1.four
Tesco Tesco Best eight Rashers Again Bacon Dry Treatment Unsmoked 240g Again Bacon 60 2.four 1.four
Morrisons Morrisons Unsmoked Again Bacon 20 Rashers 670g Again Bacon 36 three.47 1.38
Morrisons Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 6 British Dry Cured Again Bacon Smoked 200g Streaky Bacon 16 three.19 1.36
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Smoked eight Again Bacon Rashers 250g Again Bacon 36 three.76 1.35
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Unsmoked eight British Again Bacon Rashers 250g Again Bacon 36 three.76 1.35
Morrisons Morrisons 70% Much less Fats eight Lean Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 250g Medallions 40 three.29 1.32
ASDA Asda Butcher’s Choice 10 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 60 four 1.three
ASDA Asda Butcher’s Choice 18 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 600g Again Bacon 33 four 1.three
Tesco Tesco Best eight Oak & Beech Smoked Wiltshire Treatment Again Bacon Medallions 160g Again Bacon 40 three.four 1.three
Lidl Lidl Deluxe 12 Unsmoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon Rashers 240g Streaky Bacon 28 2.62 1.25
Waitrose Waitrose 6 Rashers of Gradual Matured Further Thick, Unsmoked Dry Cured Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon 100 2.5 1.25
ASDA Asda Butcher’s Choice 10 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g Again Bacon 33 three.eight 1.2
Lidl Birchwood Smoked Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 30 2.88 1.2
Lidl Birchwood Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 30 2.88 1.2
Cookstown Cookstown Sizzle Bacon eight Smoked Bacon Rashers 240g Again Bacon 32 three.7 1.2
Cookstown Cookstown Sizzle Bacon eight Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 240g Again Bacon 32 three.7 1.2
Tesco Tesco 14 Smoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 43 2.eight 1.2
Tesco Tesco 14 Unsmoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 43 2.eight 1.2
The Co-Operative Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Diminished Fats Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 200g Again Bacon 50 2.35 1.18
The Co-Operative Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 230g Streaky Bacon 38 three.08 1.18
Sainsbury’s J.James & Household Smoked eight Again Bacon Rashers 200g Again Bacon three.87 1.16
Sainsbury’s J.James & Household Unsmoked eight Again Bacon Rashers 200g Again Bacon 50 three.87 1.16
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Be Good to Your self 50% Much less Fats eight Smoked Bacon Medallions 200g Medallions 33 three.43 1.13
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Be Good to Your self 50% Much less Fats eight Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 200g Medallions 33 three.43 1.13
Lidl Lidl Birchwood Smoked Diminished Salt Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g Again Bacon 38 2.13 1.12
Lidl Lidl Birchwood Unsmoked Diminished Salt Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g Again Bacon 38 2.13 1.12
Aldi Aldi Specifically Chosen British eight Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers Unsmoked 240g Again Bacon 32 three.four 1.1
Artisan Finnebrogue Artisan Finnebrogue Bare Bacon 6 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 200g Again Bacon 38 2.77 1.1
ASDA The Butcher’s Choice at Asda Diminished Fats eight Smoked Bacon Medallions 250g Medallions 36 three.three 1.1
Artisan Finnebrogue Artisan Finnebrogue Bare Bacon 6 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 200g Again Bacon 36 three 1.08
The Co-Operative Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Maple Cured Streaky Bacon Rashers 200g Streaky Bacon 50 2.16 1.08
Aldi Aldi Freshcure 14 Rashers Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 300g Streaky Bacon 26 four.1 1.07
Aldi Aldi Freshcure High quality 14 Rashers Smoked Streaky Bacon 300g Streaky Bacon 26 four.1 1.07
Aldi Aldi Specifically Chosen British Out of doors Bred 16 Dry Cured Bacon Rashers Smoked Streaky 240g Streaky Bacon 26 four.1 1.07
Aldi Aldi Specifically Chosen British Out of doors Bred 16 Dry Cured Bacon Rashers Unsmoked Streaky 240g Streaky Bacon 26 four.1 1.07
Morrisons Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 6 British Maple Cured Again Bacon Unsmoked 200g Again Bacon 42 2.7 1.06
Waitrose Important Waitrose Smoked British Bacon 12 Streaky Rashers 250g Streaky Bacon 41.6 2.5 1.04
Waitrose Waitrose 12 Rashers Of Sweetly Smoky, Gradual Matured Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon 250g Streaky Bacon 41.6 2.5 1.04
Waitrose Waitrose Important Unsmoked British Bacon 12 Streaky Rashers 250g Streaky Bacon 41.5 2.5 1.04
The Co-Operative Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Unsmoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 230g Streaky Bacon 38 2.69 1.03
Waitrose Waitrose & Companions Free Vary Beech Smoked Again Bacon 200g Again Bacon 66.6 1.51 1.01
Waitrose Waitrose & Companions Free Vary Unsmoked Again Bacon 200g Again Bacon 66.6 1.51 1.01
Aldi Aldi Freshcure eight Rashers Diminished Salt Unsmoked Again Bacon 250g Again Bacon 44 2.three 1
Aldi Aldi Freshcure Diminished Salt Smoked Again Bacon eight Rashers 250g Again Bacon 44 2.three 1
Morrisons Morrisons Smoked Streaky Bacon 16 Rashers 250g Again Bacon 64 5.three 1
Morrisons Morrisons Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 16 Rashers 250g Streaky Bacon 18 5.three 1
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Smoked 14 Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 21 four.77 1
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Unsmoked 14 Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 21 four.77 1
Lidl Birchwood Smoked Diminished Fats Bacon Medallions 300g Again Bacon 33 2.01 zero.99
Lidl Birchwood Unsmoked Diminished Fats Bacon Medallions 10 Rashers 300g Again Bacon 33 2.01 zero.99
Aldi Freshcure 75% Much less Fats Smoked Lean Bacon Medallions 300g Medallions 34 2.9 zero.99
Aldi Freshcure 75% Much less Fats Unsmoked Lean Bacon Medallions 10 Rashers 300g Medallions 34 2.9 zero.99
Marks & Spencer M&S Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon 16 Rashers 240g Streaky Bacon 30 three.28 zero.98
Marks & Spencer Marks & Spencer British Dry Cured Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 240g Streaky Bacon 30 three.05 zero.93
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Oak Smoked 14 Dry Cured Out of doors Bred British Streaky Bacon Rashers 220g Again Bacon 73.three four.95 zero.91
The Co-Operative Co-op Out of doors Bred eight Diminished Fats Smoked Bacon Medallions 200g Medallions 50 1.eight zero.9
Tesco Tesco Best 16 Rashers Streaky Bacon Dry Treatment Smoked 240g Streaky Bacon 30 2.9 zero.9
Tesco Tesco Best 16 Rashers Streaky Bacon Dry Treatment Unsmoked 240g Streaky Bacon 30 2.9 zero.9
Morrisons Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 6 British Historically Cured Again Bacon Smoked 200g Again Bacon 40 2.four zero.88
Lidl Birchwood Smoked Honey Cured Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 30 2.83 zero.86
Lidl Birchwood Smoked Maple Cured Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 30 2.18 zero.86
ASDA Asda Butcher’s Choice 16 Unsmoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 37.5 four zero.82
Lidl Lidl Deluxe 12 Smoked Honey Cured Streaky Bacon Rashers 240g Streaky Bacon 28 2.88 zero.81
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Smoked Diminished Salt eight British Again Bacon Rashers 250g Again Bacon 50 2.26 zero.81
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Unsmoked Diminished Salt eight British Again Bacon Rashers 250g Again Bacon 36 2.26 zero.81
Marks & Spencer M&S Choose Farms 18 Skinny Rashers British Skinny & Crispy Smoked Streaky Bacon 250g Streaky Bacon 28 2.85 zero.eight
Marks & Spencer M&S Skinny & Crispy Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 250g Streaky Bacon 28 2.85 zero.eight
Morrisons Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 16 British Dry Cured Streaky Bacon Smoked 240g Streaky Bacon 18 four.73 zero.78
Marks & Spencer M&S Meals British Out of doors Bred Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 12 Rashers 200g Streaky Bacon 33 2.15 zero.73
The Co-Operative The Co-operative eight Diminished Fats Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 200g Medallions 50 1.45 zero.73
Sainsbury’s Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Unsmoked Dry Treatment Out of doors Bred Streaky Bacon Rashers 220g Streaky Bacon 31.four three.98 zero.72
ASDA Asda Butcher’s Choice 16 Smoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g Streaky Bacon 21 three.four zero.71
Morrisons Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 16 British Dry Cured Streaky Bacon Unsmoked 240g Streaky Bacon 16 three.85 zero.62
Artisan Finnebrogue Artisan Finnebrogue Bare Bacon 12 Smoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 200g Streaky Bacon 20 2.77 zero.55
Marks & Spencer M&S Choose Farms British Dry Cured Skinny & Crispy Smoked Streaky Bacon 180g Streaky Bacon 16.four three.28 zero.53
Aldi Aldi On a regular basis Necessities Smoked Streaky Bacon 275g Streaky Bacon np four.four np
ASDA Asda Farm Shops Smoked Bacon 300g Again Bacon np three.eight np
ASDA Asda Farm Shops Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon np four.three np
Danepak Danepak 10 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers Diminished Salt 300g Again Bacon np 1.9 np
Danepak Danepak 10 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers Diminished Salt 300g Again Bacon np 1.9 np
Helen Brownings Helen Browning’s Natural Smoked Again Bacon 184g Again Bacon np three.three np
Iceland Iceland 10 Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon np 2.7 np
Iceland Iceland 12 Smoked Streaky Bacon 270g Streaky Bacon np 2.5 np
Iceland Iceland 12 Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 270g Streaky Bacon np 2.5 np
Iceland Iceland eight Smoked Bacon Medallions 200g Medallions np three np
Iceland Iceland eight Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 250g Medallions np 2.9 np
Iceland Iceland Smoked Thick Reduce Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon np 2.6 np
Iceland Iceland The Butchers Market Smoked Again Bacon 150g Again Bacon np 2.6 np
Tesco Tesco 10 Smoked Bacon Medallions 300g Medallions np four.three np
Tesco Tesco 10 Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 300g Medallions np three.6 np
Tesco Tesco 6 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers Thick Reduce 300g Again Bacon np 2.eight np
Tesco Tesco Woodside Farms Center Bacon 500g Center Bacon np 2.four np
Tesco Tesco Woodside Farms Smoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon np 2.eight np
Tesco Tesco Woodside Farms Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g Again Bacon np 2.eight np
Tesco Tesco Woodside Farms Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 275g Streaky Bacon np 2.eight np
The Jolly Hog The Jolly Hog Out of doors Bred 12 Oak & Beech Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon Rashers 180g Streaky Bacon np four.5 np
The Jolly Hog The Jolly Hog Out of doors Bred 5 Smoked Black Treacle Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 200g Again Bacon np three.1 np
The Jolly Hog The Jolly Hog Out of doors Bred 6 Unsmoked Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 200g Again Bacon np four np
The Jolly Hog The Jolly Hog Out of doors Bred Jolly Good Bacon 6 Oak & Seashore Smoked Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 200g Again Bacon np four np
Waitrose Waitrose Duchy Natural Free Vary Dry Cured Again Bacon Unsmoked 6 Rashers 184g Again Bacon np 2.eight np
