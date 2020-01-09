Two bacon rashers can contain more salt than TWELVE packets of ready salted crisps

Two bacon rashers can comprise extra salt than 12 packets of prepared salted crisps, an investigation has discovered.
A dietary evaluate of 171 forms of bacon bought in British supermarkets additionally revealed 9 out of 10 have been saltier than seawater.
Marks and Spencer’s Choose Farms British Dry Cured Unsmoked Center Bacon was the worst offender, with two rashers serving up four.2g of salt.
That’s the equal of 12 baggage of Walkers Prepared Salted Crisps, which have zero.35g per pack, and two-thirds an grownup’s whole each day beneficial salt consumption (6g).
The retailer’s ‘Thick Rashers Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon’ was additionally filled with the mineral. It served up 2.8g of salt in two slices, greater than quadruple the quantity present in McDonald’s medium fries (zero.62g).
Marketing campaign group Motion on Salt, behind the evaluate, has demanded the federal government introduce a salt tax, following the success of a sugar levy on tender drinks.
Marks and Spencer’s Choose Farms British Dry Cured Bacon was the worst offender, with two rashers serving up four.2g of salt
Lidl’s Warren and Son’s Thick Reduce Again Bacon Smoked was filled with 3g of salt per two rashers – triple that in a Burger King Hamburger (1g).
It mentioned the outcomes of its investigation have been ‘stunning’ and clearly present producers should not abiding by Public Well being England’s voluntary salt discount schem.
Firms have been requested to satisfy common and most targets for salt content material per 100g in numerous forms of meals, together with canned greens and curry pastes.
M&S scooped the highest three saltiest bacon merchandise in Motion on Salt’s survey, adopted by Lidl.
The finances grocery store’s Warren and Son’s Thick Reduce Again Bacon Smoked was filled with 3g of salt per two rashers – triple that present in a Burger King Hamburger (1g).
And Tesco’s Smoked Again Bacon Rashers Thick Reduce served up 2.8g of the mineral in two rashers – the equal of seven packets of prepared salted crisps.
The Co-op’s Irresistible Air Dry Cured Smoked Again Bacon Rashers weren’t significantly better, with 2.5g of salt per two cuts of meat.
TEN SALTIEST TYPES OF BACON (IN GRAMS, PER TWO RASHERS)
M&S Choose Farms British Dry Cured Unsmoked Center Bacon (four.16g)
M&S Choose Farms British Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon (3g)
M&S Choose Farms 6 Thick Rashers Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon (3g)
Lidl Warren and Son’s Thick Reduce Again Bacon Smoked 7 Rashers (3g)
Tesco 6 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers Thick Reduce (2.8g)
Tesco Best 6 Thick Reduce Rashers Again Bacon Dry Treatment Smoked (2.8g)
Tesco Best 6 Thick Reduce Rashers Again Bacon Dry Treatment Smoked (2.8g)
Sainsbury’s J.James & Household Unsmoked 6 Center Bacon Rashers (2.72g)
M&S Choose Farms British Thick Reduce Unsmoked Again Bacon (2.56g)
M&S British Thick Reduce Unsmoked Again Bacon (2.5g)
Bacon is soaked in salt water through the curing course of to present the meat its flavour, protect it and provides the rashers their color.
Including salt makes the meat an unfriendly setting for micro organism to develop and, consequently, bacon has a for much longer shelf life than recent pork.
However Motion on Sugar’s survey confirmed that bacon may simply be made with far much less of the mineral than it presently is.
The least salty bacon total was The Co-operative Diminished Fats Unsmoked Bacon Medallions, with simply zero.9g in each two rashers.
M&S’ Choose Farms British Dry Cured Skinny & Crispy Smoked Streaky Bacon contained even much less at zero.5g, however the rashers have been a lot smaller.
The marketing campaign group additionally discovered that bacon merchandise labelled with ‘reduced salt’ didn’t essentially have the bottom ranges of the mineral.
Lidl Birchwood Smoked Diminished Salt Again Bacon had 2.1g per 100g, in comparison with Waitrose Free Vary Unsmoked Again Bacon (1.5g).
Motion on Salt slammed some supermarkets for utilizing a loophole to make it appear as if their bacon was much less salty than it was.
Some chains select to supply the salt content material for his or her uncooked rashers, versus cooked ones. When the meat is cooked is turns into roughly 30 per cent saltier.
Salt present in processed meals contributes to hypertension, a serious threat issue for coronary heart illness (CVD).
The Co-op’s Irresistible Air Dry Cured Smoked Again Bacon Rashers weren’t significantly better, with 2.5g of salt per two cuts of meat
Some merchandise surveyed in Motion on Salt’s survey had 12 instances extra salt than a packet of Walkers Prepared Salted crisps (zero.35g)
Worldwide, CVD causes an estimated 31 per cent of deaths, and 17.9million annually, in response to estimates.
Having hypertension places individuals vulnerable to CVD as a result of it places further pressure on the blood vessels and coronary heart.
The situation, referred to as hypertension, impacts multiple in 4 adults within the UK, and one in three within the US, official statistics present.
Consuming an excessive amount of salt raises the quantity of sodium within the blood, inflicting fluid retention contained in the physique which leads to increased blood strain.
The investigation revealed all however two of supermarkets offered colour-coded dietary info on the entrance of bacon packaging.
Tesco and Iceland have been the one two not to take action, ‘placing their prospects at a drawback’, in response to Motion on Sugar.
Many contained greater than quadruple the salt present in McDonald’s medium fries (zero.6g). An grownup ought to eat not more than 6g a day, in response to the NHS
A hamburger from Burger King comprise 1g of salt – lower than most single rashers of bacon studied
SALT DAMAGES BODY SYSTEMS AND RAISES RISK OF DEATH
As many as 400,000 coronary heart illness deaths have been linked to excessive sodium diets in 2015.
Most companies suggest consuming three quarters of a teaspoon of salt every day, however many adults eat greater than that.
A person-sized bag of chips accounts for about seven to 12 % of each day sodium consumption, so a excessive salt food plan can be the equal of consuming greater than eight baggage every day.
The steadiness of fluids and sodium within the physique is essential to homeostasis, which retains methods working in sync.
When there may be an excessive amount of sodium in our methods, our our bodies retain extra fluid to attempt to steadiness out the salt.
The fluid makes the guts need to work tougher to pump blood, resulting in increased blood strain.
Hypertension, in flip, raises dangers for stroke and coronary heart illness.
Larger blood strain additionally makes it tougher for the guts to push oxygen-carrying blood to varied organs, together with the mind, which result in cognitive declines.
Sonia Pombo, marketing campaign supervisor for Motion on Salt mentioned bacon was the largest contributor to salt after bread within the UK.
She added: ‘It’s stunning to be taught that meals producers are nonetheless ignoring the voluntary salt discount targets and placing income earlier than the well being of the nation.
‘We have now seen nice success with the tender drinks business levy in driving reformulation, and the federal government should now take into account doing the identical for key contributors of salt in UK food plan, akin to bacon. This manner, everybody’s well being advantages, together with the socially disadvantaged.’
Graham MacGregor, professor of cardiovascular medication at Queen Mary College of London and chair of the marketing campaign group, mentioned the time was up for meals companies who ‘put revenue earlier than the nation’s well being’.
He added: ‘The Prime Minister should be reminded that simply one-gram discount in inhabitants salt consumption prevents greater than four,000 untimely deaths per yr within the UK and prices subsequent to nothing to implement.
‘For a few years, meals producers have been allowed to place income earlier than the well being of our nation and we now urgently want Boris Johnson’s no nonsense method to get issues executed with an ‘oven prepared’ necessary salt discount programme for all merchandise for 2020.
‘It will save 1000’s of individuals struggling and dying unnecessarily, and on the similar time present large price financial savings to the NHS.’
Motion on Salt’s survey appeared on the salt content material of bacon in each 100g and per two rashers.
Some bacon merchandise ranked poorly as a result of that they had giant rashers which contained a number of salt due to their dimension, whereas others had the next ratio of salt to meat, which means that they had extra salt per 100g.
|Grocery store
|Product title
|Kind of bacon
|Weight per two rashers (g)
|Salt per 100g
|Salt per two rashers (g)
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms British Dry Cured Unsmoked Center Bacon 300g
|Center Bacon
|150
|2.75
|four.16
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms British Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon 220g
|Again Bacon
|110
|2.78
|three.06
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms 6 Thick Rashers Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|100
|2.9
|2.9
|Lidl
|Warren and Son’s Thick Reduce Again Bacon Smoked 7 Rashers 350g
|Again Bacon
|70
|2.eight
|three
|Tesco
|Tesco 6 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers Thick Reduce 300g
|Again Bacon
|100
|2.eight
|2.eight
|Tesco
|Tesco Best 6 Thick Reduce Rashers Again Bacon Dry Treatment Smoked 240g
|Again Bacon
|80
|three.5
|2.eight
|Tesco
|Tesco Best 6 Thick Reduce Rashers Again Bacon Dry Treatment Smoked 240g
|Again Bacon
|80
|three.5
|2.eight
|Sainsbury’s
|J.James & Household Unsmoked 6 Center Bacon Rashers 350g
|Center Bacon
|116
|three.88
|2.72
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms British Thick Reduce Unsmoked Again Bacon 220g
|Again Bacon
|110
|2.33
|2.56
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S British Thick Reduce Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|100
|2.5
|2.5
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 230g
|Again Bacon
|77
|three.2
|2.45
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Dry Cured Smoked Again Bacon 220g
|Again Bacon
|73
|three.33
|2.45
|Lidl
|Lidl Deluxe 6 Smoked Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 220g
|Again Bacon
|51
|four.75
|2.42
|Lidl
|Lidl Deluxe 6 Unsmoked Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 220g
|Again Bacon
|51
|four.75
|2.42
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S British Wiltshire Cured Unsmoked Again Bacon 240g
|Again Bacon
|60
|three.9
|2.35
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Smoked 6 Thick Reduce Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|three.85
|2.31
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Unsmoked 6 Thick Reduce Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|three.85
|2.31
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 230g
|Again Bacon
|77
|2.9
|2.22
|Aldi
|Aldi On a regular basis Necessities Unsmoked Again Bacon 1kg
|Again Bacon
|70
|three.1
|2.2
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Out of doors Bred British Unsmoked Rindless Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|75
|2.81
|2.11
|ASDA
|Asda Butcher’s Choice Thick Reduce 6 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|51
|four
|2.1
|ASDA
|Asda Butcher’s Choice Thick Reduce 6 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|51
|three.eight
|2.1
|Tesco
|Tesco Best Unsmoked eight Wiltshire Treatment Again Bacon Medallions 160g
|Again Bacon
|40
|5.three
|2.1
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Out of doors Bred British Smoked Rindless Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|75
|2.78
|2.09
|Morrisons
|Morrisons Smoked Again Bacon 6 Further Thick Reduce Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|40
|three
|2
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s SO Natural British Free Vary Unsmoked Again Bacon 200g
|Again Bacon
|50
|four
|2
|Wall’s
|Wall’s four Unsmoked Thick Reduce Rashers 140g
|Again Bacon
|70
|2.eight
|2
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms British Dry Cured Unsmoked Again Bacon 220g
|Again Bacon
|73
|2.63
|1.93
|Aldi
|Aldi Freshcure 14 Unsmoked Thick Reduce Again Bacon 2 x 250g
|Again Bacon
|50
|three.9
|1.9
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S British Wiltshire Cured Smoked Again Bacon 240g
|Again Bacon
|60
|three.05
|1.83
|Tesco
|Tesco Best eight Rashers Again Bacon Wiltshire Treatment Smoked 240g
|Again Bacon
|60
|three
|1.eight
|Waitrose
|Waitrose Duchy. Natural Free Vary Dry Cured British Again Bacon Smoked 184g
|Again Bacon
|61.three
|2.93
|1.79
|Lidl
|Birchwood Smoked Again Bacon 16 Rashers 2 x 250g
|Again Bacon
|44
|2.88
|1.78
|Morrisons
|Morrisons Smoked Again Bacon 20 Rashers 670g
|Again Bacon
|36
|four.38
|1.76
|Morrisons
|Morrisons Unsmoked Bacon three x 250g
|Again Bacon
|40
|four.75
|1.72
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Unsmoked eight Wiltshire Cured Out of doors Bred Bacon Rashers 240g
|Again Bacon
|36
|four.73
|1.72
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Unsmoked 6 Final Dry Treatment Out of doors Bred Bacon Rashers 220g
|Again Bacon
|73.three
|three.73
|1.71
|Aldi
|Aldi On a regular basis Necessities Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|42
|four
|1.7
|Lidl
|Birchwood Unsmoked Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|42
|2.88
|1.7
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms 10 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|2.9
|1.7
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Oak Smoked 6 Final Dry Treatment Out of doors Bred Bacon Rashers 220g
|Again Bacon
|36
|three.7
|1.7
|Tesco
|Tesco 10 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|2.eight
|1.7
|Tesco
|Tesco 10 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|2.eight
|1.7
|ASDA
|The Butcher’s Choice at Asda Diminished Fats eight Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 250g
|Medallions
|62.5
|5.5
|1.7
|Aldi
|Aldi Freshcure High quality 14 Rashers Smoked Again Bacon Thick Reduce 2 x 250g
|Again Bacon
|43
|three.eight
|1.6
|ASDA
|Asda Further Particular Unsmoked Again Bacon Dry Cured 240g
|Again Bacon
|41
|four
|1.6
|Aldi
|Freshcure Thick Reduce Smoked Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|43
|three.7
|1.6
|Wall’s
|Partitions four Smoked Thick Reduce Rashers 140g
|Again Bacon
|70
|2.three
|1.6
|Waitrose
|Waitrose Smoked Dry Cured Again Bacon eight Rashers 250g
|Again Bacon
|62.5
|2.5
|1.56
|Waitrose
|Waitrose Unsmoked Dry Cured Again Bacon eight Rashers 250g
|Again Bacon
|62
|2.5
|1.56
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Out of doors Bred British Smoked Rindless Streaky Bacon 275g
|Streaky Bacon
|55
|2.81
|1.55
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Applewood Smoked 6 Out of doors Bred British Bacon Rashers 220g
|Again Bacon
|46
|three.31
|1.52
|ASDA
|ASDA Further Particular Oak Smoked Again Bacon Dry Cured 240g
|Again Bacon
|60
|three.6
|1.5
|Waitrose
|Important Waitrose Smoked British Bacon 10 Again Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|2.5
|1.5
|Waitrose
|Important Waitrose Unsmoked British Bacon 10 Again Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|2.5
|1.5
|Aldi
|Freshcure Smoked Maple Cured Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|56
|2.7
|1.5
|Aldi
|Freshcure Unsmoked Honey Cured Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|56
|2.7
|1.5
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S British Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|2.5
|1.5
|Morrisons
|Morrisons 70% Much less Fats eight Lean Smoked Bacon Medallions 250g
|Again Bacon
|36
|three.74
|1.5
|Tesco
|Tesco Best eight Rashers Again Bacon Wiltshire Treatment Unsmoked 240g
|Again Bacon
|60
|2.5
|1.5
|Lidl
|Birchwood Unsmoked Again Bacon 16 Rashers 2 x 250g
|Again Bacon
|38
|2.88
|1.49
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Oak Smoked eight Wiltshire Cured Out of doors Bred Bacon Rashers 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|18
|four.04
|1.47
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op British Unsmoked Rindless Streaky Bacon 275g
|Streaky Bacon
|55
|2.63
|1.44
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms British 10 Smoked Bacon Medallions 250g
|Medallions
|50
|2.88
|1.44
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S British Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 250g
|Medallions
|50
|2.85
|1.43
|Aldi
|Aldi Freshcure 10 Rashers Smoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|36
|three.eight
|1.four
|Aldi
|Aldi Specifically Chosen British Out of doors Bred eight Smoked Maple Cured Again Bacon Rashers 240g
|Again Bacon
|42
|three.three
|1.four
|ASDA
|ASDA Butcher’s Choice 18 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 600g
|Again Bacon
|33
|four.three
|1.four
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Meals British Out of doors Bred Unsmoked Bacon 6 Rashers 200g
|Again Bacon
|67
|2.1
|1.four
|Morrisons
|Morrisons Smoked Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g
|Medallions
|40
|four
|1.four
|Morrisons
|Morrisons Unsmoked Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|36
|four
|1.four
|Tesco
|Tesco Best eight Rashers Again Bacon Dry Treatment Unsmoked 240g
|Again Bacon
|60
|2.four
|1.four
|Morrisons
|Morrisons Unsmoked Again Bacon 20 Rashers 670g
|Again Bacon
|36
|three.47
|1.38
|Morrisons
|Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 6 British Dry Cured Again Bacon Smoked 200g
|Streaky Bacon
|16
|three.19
|1.36
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Smoked eight Again Bacon Rashers 250g
|Again Bacon
|36
|three.76
|1.35
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Unsmoked eight British Again Bacon Rashers 250g
|Again Bacon
|36
|three.76
|1.35
|Morrisons
|Morrisons 70% Much less Fats eight Lean Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 250g
|Medallions
|40
|three.29
|1.32
|ASDA
|Asda Butcher’s Choice 10 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|60
|four
|1.three
|ASDA
|Asda Butcher’s Choice 18 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 600g
|Again Bacon
|33
|four
|1.three
|Tesco
|Tesco Best eight Oak & Beech Smoked Wiltshire Treatment Again Bacon Medallions 160g
|Again Bacon
|40
|three.four
|1.three
|Lidl
|Lidl Deluxe 12 Unsmoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon Rashers 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|28
|2.62
|1.25
|Waitrose
|Waitrose 6 Rashers of Gradual Matured Further Thick, Unsmoked Dry Cured Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|100
|2.5
|1.25
|ASDA
|Asda Butcher’s Choice 10 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|33
|three.eight
|1.2
|Lidl
|Birchwood Smoked Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|30
|2.88
|1.2
|Lidl
|Birchwood Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|30
|2.88
|1.2
|Cookstown
|Cookstown Sizzle Bacon eight Smoked Bacon Rashers 240g
|Again Bacon
|32
|three.7
|1.2
|Cookstown
|Cookstown Sizzle Bacon eight Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 240g
|Again Bacon
|32
|three.7
|1.2
|Tesco
|Tesco 14 Smoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|43
|2.eight
|1.2
|Tesco
|Tesco 14 Unsmoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|43
|2.eight
|1.2
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Diminished Fats Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 200g
|Again Bacon
|50
|2.35
|1.18
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 230g
|Streaky Bacon
|38
|three.08
|1.18
|Sainsbury’s
|J.James & Household Smoked eight Again Bacon Rashers 200g
|Again Bacon
|three.87
|1.16
|Sainsbury’s
|J.James & Household Unsmoked eight Again Bacon Rashers 200g
|Again Bacon
|50
|three.87
|1.16
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Be Good to Your self 50% Much less Fats eight Smoked Bacon Medallions 200g
|Medallions
|33
|three.43
|1.13
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Be Good to Your self 50% Much less Fats eight Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 200g
|Medallions
|33
|three.43
|1.13
|Lidl
|Lidl Birchwood Smoked Diminished Salt Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|38
|2.13
|1.12
|Lidl
|Lidl Birchwood Unsmoked Diminished Salt Again Bacon 10 Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|38
|2.13
|1.12
|Aldi
|Aldi Specifically Chosen British eight Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers Unsmoked 240g
|Again Bacon
|32
|three.four
|1.1
|Artisan Finnebrogue
|Artisan Finnebrogue Bare Bacon 6 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers 200g
|Again Bacon
|38
|2.77
|1.1
|ASDA
|The Butcher’s Choice at Asda Diminished Fats eight Smoked Bacon Medallions 250g
|Medallions
|36
|three.three
|1.1
|Artisan Finnebrogue
|Artisan Finnebrogue Bare Bacon 6 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers 200g
|Again Bacon
|36
|three
|1.08
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Maple Cured Streaky Bacon Rashers 200g
|Streaky Bacon
|50
|2.16
|1.08
|Aldi
|Aldi Freshcure 14 Rashers Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|26
|four.1
|1.07
|Aldi
|Aldi Freshcure High quality 14 Rashers Smoked Streaky Bacon 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|26
|four.1
|1.07
|Aldi
|Aldi Specifically Chosen British Out of doors Bred 16 Dry Cured Bacon Rashers Smoked Streaky 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|26
|four.1
|1.07
|Aldi
|Aldi Specifically Chosen British Out of doors Bred 16 Dry Cured Bacon Rashers Unsmoked Streaky 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|26
|four.1
|1.07
|Morrisons
|Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 6 British Maple Cured Again Bacon Unsmoked 200g
|Again Bacon
|42
|2.7
|1.06
|Waitrose
|Important Waitrose Smoked British Bacon 12 Streaky Rashers 250g
|Streaky Bacon
|41.6
|2.5
|1.04
|Waitrose
|Waitrose 12 Rashers Of Sweetly Smoky, Gradual Matured Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon 250g
|Streaky Bacon
|41.6
|2.5
|1.04
|Waitrose
|Waitrose Important Unsmoked British Bacon 12 Streaky Rashers 250g
|Streaky Bacon
|41.5
|2.5
|1.04
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Irresistible Air Dry Cured Unsmoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 230g
|Streaky Bacon
|38
|2.69
|1.03
|Waitrose
|Waitrose & Companions Free Vary Beech Smoked Again Bacon 200g
|Again Bacon
|66.6
|1.51
|1.01
|Waitrose
|Waitrose & Companions Free Vary Unsmoked Again Bacon 200g
|Again Bacon
|66.6
|1.51
|1.01
|Aldi
|Aldi Freshcure eight Rashers Diminished Salt Unsmoked Again Bacon 250g
|Again Bacon
|44
|2.three
|1
|Aldi
|Aldi Freshcure Diminished Salt Smoked Again Bacon eight Rashers 250g
|Again Bacon
|44
|2.three
|1
|Morrisons
|Morrisons Smoked Streaky Bacon 16 Rashers 250g
|Again Bacon
|64
|5.three
|1
|Morrisons
|Morrisons Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 16 Rashers 250g
|Streaky Bacon
|18
|5.three
|1
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Smoked 14 Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|21
|four.77
|1
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Unsmoked 14 Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|21
|four.77
|1
|Lidl
|Birchwood Smoked Diminished Fats Bacon Medallions 300g
|Again Bacon
|33
|2.01
|zero.99
|Lidl
|Birchwood Unsmoked Diminished Fats Bacon Medallions 10 Rashers 300g
|Again Bacon
|33
|2.01
|zero.99
|Aldi
|Freshcure 75% Much less Fats Smoked Lean Bacon Medallions 300g
|Medallions
|34
|2.9
|zero.99
|Aldi
|Freshcure 75% Much less Fats Unsmoked Lean Bacon Medallions 10 Rashers 300g
|Medallions
|34
|2.9
|zero.99
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Dry Cured Smoked Streaky Bacon 16 Rashers 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|30
|three.28
|zero.98
|Marks & Spencer
|Marks & Spencer British Dry Cured Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|30
|three.05
|zero.93
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Oak Smoked 14 Dry Cured Out of doors Bred British Streaky Bacon Rashers 220g
|Again Bacon
|73.three
|four.95
|zero.91
|The Co-Operative
|Co-op Out of doors Bred eight Diminished Fats Smoked Bacon Medallions 200g
|Medallions
|50
|1.eight
|zero.9
|Tesco
|Tesco Best 16 Rashers Streaky Bacon Dry Treatment Smoked 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|30
|2.9
|zero.9
|Tesco
|Tesco Best 16 Rashers Streaky Bacon Dry Treatment Unsmoked 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|30
|2.9
|zero.9
|Morrisons
|Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 6 British Historically Cured Again Bacon Smoked 200g
|Again Bacon
|40
|2.four
|zero.88
|Lidl
|Birchwood Smoked Honey Cured Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|30
|2.83
|zero.86
|Lidl
|Birchwood Smoked Maple Cured Streaky Bacon 14 Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|30
|2.18
|zero.86
|ASDA
|Asda Butcher’s Choice 16 Unsmoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|37.5
|four
|zero.82
|Lidl
|Lidl Deluxe 12 Smoked Honey Cured Streaky Bacon Rashers 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|28
|2.88
|zero.81
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Smoked Diminished Salt eight British Again Bacon Rashers 250g
|Again Bacon
|50
|2.26
|zero.81
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Unsmoked Diminished Salt eight British Again Bacon Rashers 250g
|Again Bacon
|36
|2.26
|zero.81
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms 18 Skinny Rashers British Skinny & Crispy Smoked Streaky Bacon 250g
|Streaky Bacon
|28
|2.85
|zero.eight
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Skinny & Crispy Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 250g
|Streaky Bacon
|28
|2.85
|zero.eight
|Morrisons
|Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 16 British Dry Cured Streaky Bacon Smoked 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|18
|four.73
|zero.78
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Meals British Out of doors Bred Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 12 Rashers 200g
|Streaky Bacon
|33
|2.15
|zero.73
|The Co-Operative
|The Co-operative eight Diminished Fats Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 200g
|Medallions
|50
|1.45
|zero.73
|Sainsbury’s
|Sainsbury’s Style the Distinction Unsmoked Dry Treatment Out of doors Bred Streaky Bacon Rashers 220g
|Streaky Bacon
|31.four
|three.98
|zero.72
|ASDA
|Asda Butcher’s Choice 16 Smoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 300g
|Streaky Bacon
|21
|three.four
|zero.71
|Morrisons
|Morrisons The Greatest Hampshire Breed 16 British Dry Cured Streaky Bacon Unsmoked 240g
|Streaky Bacon
|16
|three.85
|zero.62
|Artisan Finnebrogue
|Artisan Finnebrogue Bare Bacon 12 Smoked Streaky Bacon Rashers 200g
|Streaky Bacon
|20
|2.77
|zero.55
|Marks & Spencer
|M&S Choose Farms British Dry Cured Skinny & Crispy Smoked Streaky Bacon 180g
|Streaky Bacon
|16.four
|three.28
|zero.53
|Aldi
|Aldi On a regular basis Necessities Smoked Streaky Bacon 275g
|Streaky Bacon
|np
|four.four
|np
|ASDA
|Asda Farm Shops Smoked Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|three.eight
|np
|ASDA
|Asda Farm Shops Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|four.three
|np
|Danepak
|Danepak 10 Smoked Again Bacon Rashers Diminished Salt 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|1.9
|np
|Danepak
|Danepak 10 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers Diminished Salt 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|1.9
|np
|Helen Brownings
|Helen Browning’s Natural Smoked Again Bacon 184g
|Again Bacon
|np
|three.three
|np
|Iceland
|Iceland 10 Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|2.7
|np
|Iceland
|Iceland 12 Smoked Streaky Bacon 270g
|Streaky Bacon
|np
|2.5
|np
|Iceland
|Iceland 12 Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 270g
|Streaky Bacon
|np
|2.5
|np
|Iceland
|Iceland eight Smoked Bacon Medallions 200g
|Medallions
|np
|three
|np
|Iceland
|Iceland eight Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 250g
|Medallions
|np
|2.9
|np
|Iceland
|Iceland Smoked Thick Reduce Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|2.6
|np
|Iceland
|Iceland The Butchers Market Smoked Again Bacon 150g
|Again Bacon
|np
|2.6
|np
|Tesco
|Tesco 10 Smoked Bacon Medallions 300g
|Medallions
|np
|four.three
|np
|Tesco
|Tesco 10 Unsmoked Bacon Medallions 300g
|Medallions
|np
|three.6
|np
|Tesco
|Tesco 6 Unsmoked Again Bacon Rashers Thick Reduce 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|2.eight
|np
|Tesco
|Tesco Woodside Farms Center Bacon 500g
|Center Bacon
|np
|2.four
|np
|Tesco
|Tesco Woodside Farms Smoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|2.eight
|np
|Tesco
|Tesco Woodside Farms Unsmoked Again Bacon 300g
|Again Bacon
|np
|2.eight
|np
|Tesco
|Tesco Woodside Farms Unsmoked Streaky Bacon 275g
|Streaky Bacon
|np
|2.eight
|np
|The Jolly Hog
|The Jolly Hog Out of doors Bred 12 Oak & Beech Smoked Dry Cured Streaky Bacon Rashers 180g
|Streaky Bacon
|np
|four.5
|np
|The Jolly Hog
|The Jolly Hog Out of doors Bred 5 Smoked Black Treacle Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 200g
|Again Bacon
|np
|three.1
|np
|The Jolly Hog
|The Jolly Hog Out of doors Bred 6 Unsmoked Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 200g
|Again Bacon
|np
|four
|np
|The Jolly Hog
|The Jolly Hog Out of doors Bred Jolly Good Bacon 6 Oak & Seashore Smoked Dry Cured Again Bacon Rashers 200g
|Again Bacon
|np
|four
|np
|Waitrose
|Waitrose Duchy Natural Free Vary Dry Cured Again Bacon Unsmoked 6 Rashers 184g
|Again Bacon
|np
|2.eight
|np
Add Comment