Two British sisters, 17 and 25, are found dead ‘in a bathroom’ in Pakistan

Two British sisters have reportedly been discovered lifeless within the toilet of a lodge in India.

The women, believed to be aged 17 and 25, ‘mysteriously died’ allegedly due to fumes from an exhaust within the toilet of the Gujarati lodge, based on native media.

They had been reportedly discovered unconscious within the toilet and rushed to hospital the place they later died.

DunyaNews reported that the ladies had been of Pakistani-descent and had been with their mom and father visiting the world for the funeral of the sisters’ grandfather.

An investigation has been launched and a report was given to the authorities.

Native media reported that police mentioned the deaths befell on January 12 and the dad and mom aren’t contemplating authorized motion as a result of they’ve accepted the deaths as an accident.

Solely yesterday, a 16-year-old lady in Mumbai died from carbon monoxide poisoning that was brought on by a gasoline geyser fitted in a toilet.

The geysers use gasoline burners to warmth water for showers and customers are suggested to maintain home windows open as a result of the gasoline wants oxygen to maintain burning.

Slicing off the oxygen provide could be deadly. A autopsy is because of happen.

A Overseas and Commonwealth Workplace spokeswoman mentioned: ‘We’re in touch with the native authorities following the dying of two British ladies in Gujrat, Pakistan, and have supplied consular help to the household.’