Two dead and one wounded in a shooting at a church in Texas 

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Revealed: 13:22 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 14:26 EST, 29 December 2019

Two persons are useless and one individual is in essential situation following a capturing in Texas.

The capturing was reported about 10am on the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, close to Fort Value.

One individual was pronounced useless on the scene whereas one other died on the best way to hospital.

The service on the West Freeway Church of Christ was being live-streamed on the time of the capturing (display screen seize is seen above)

The shooter is believed to be useless.

The service was being live-streamed on the time of the capturing.

In response to WFAA, within the video an individual could be seen standing up and pulling out both a rifle or a shotgun and appears to fireplace twice.

Two persons are useless and one individual has been injured in a capturing in Texas

One other individual then shoots again. Whereas that is taking place, folks ducked below church pews whereas others rushed in the direction of the shooter with handguns.

A church chief then tries to calm folks down, whereas members of the congregation scream and cry.

In a press release, Texas Governor Greg Abbott mentioned: ‘Our hearts exit to the victims and households of these killed within the evil act of violence that occurred on the West Freeway Church of Christ.

‘Locations of worship are supposed to be sacred and I’m grateful for the church member who acted rapidly to take down the shooter and assist forestall additional lack of life.’