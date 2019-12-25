Two dead in Coronation Street Christmas Day siege

Coronation Avenue has killed off Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) in a dramatic Christmas Day taking pictures that additionally noticed gunman Derek Milligan fall to his demise after terrorising the locals, and Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) rushed into life-saving surgical procedure after she too took a bullet.

In a gear shift from the standard ‘cosy’ Corrie Christmas, deranged Derek hit the bottle and stormed right into a packed Rovers Return armed, harmful and out for revenge on ruthless mortgage shark Gary Windass (Mikey North), who he blames for ruining his life.

EastEnders, Corrie and Hollyoaks bosses reveal Christmas secrets and techniques

Coronation Avenue's Mikey North reveals big storyline for 2020

Making an attempt to bluff Derek, Gary informed him the gun from his furnishings store was not loaded, which backfired (actually) when Mr Milligan aimed the shooter on the doorway and took a shot by way of the glass.

Luring him away from the harmless punters, Gary fled out the again of the pub and Derek left by the principle door to seek out him – and found Robert bleeding out on the bottom. The unfortunate chef had been within the incorrect place on the incorrect time and had been shot as he was about to enter the pub, unaware of the siege unfolding inside.

A passing Aggie Bailey tended to her wounded neighbour and referred to as an ambulance, whereas Derek and Gary performed cat and mouse within the winter wonderland fairground, which the Platts had been utilizing as a birthday treasure hunt for David.

Tense scenes ensued as Gary tried to guard the household, the state of affairs climaxing atop the helter skelter the place Mr Windass received shot within the arm and Derek slipped and fell to the bottom under.

Poor outdated Shona was hiding in an enormous current field as a part of the treasure hunt and been within the path of Derek randomly firing photographs through the showdown. She was rushed to hospital and had life-saving surgical procedure, however down the hall Robert wasn’t so fortunate and he died from his accidents.

Responsible Gary was hailed a hero for saving the day, however the locals are unaware he’s truly accountable for the siege because the true nature of his dodgy enterprise empire stays a secret – for now…

Robert’s demise marks the tip of Gemmill’s 4 years within the function, whereas Goulding is about to make a short lived exit quickly to accommodate her actual life maternity go away – may there be a twist within the story for Shona’s restoration?

There are extra heartbreaking goodbyes forward on Friday 27th December when Kym Marsh’s ultimate scenes (for now) as Michelle Connor air. With ex-fiancee Robert lifeless, no marvel she appears like there’s nothing left in Weatherfield for her…

