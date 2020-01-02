January 2, 2020 | 11:29am

About two dozen llamas — value about $1.6 million — had been stolen and a number of different animals let loose from a California unique animal farm this week, probably by animal rights activists, in accordance with studies.

Trespassers minimize the lock of the 14-acre personal Perris farm within the pre-dawn hours Monday — taking the llamas with them and letting the opposite animals free to wander close to a busy roadway, two native shops reported.

“We received a call about 6:30 a.m. regarding numerous llamas and emus walking on Orange,” Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores stated in a press release launched to NBC Palm Springs. “During the investigation, it was learned that a lock on the fence had been cut, which allowed the animals to leave the property.”

Animal management officers, deputies and operators of the farm managed to corral the free animals — however investigators decided that between 20 and 30 llamas had been trucked away by unknown suspects, in accordance with Flores.

Animal rights activists not too long ago claimed on social media that the llamas, emus, ostriches, buffalo and different livestock stored on the farm had been being abused and uncared for — allegations that county officers stated weren’t backed by proof, in accordance with the NBC affiliate.

Riverside County Animal Providers Division spokesman John Welsh instructed the community that the county’s code enforcement division did open a case on the farm, however couldn’t elaborate on the small print.

If there was any proof of animal cruelty, the ability can be shuttered, in accordance with Welsh.

“We have actually had full cooperation from the custodians, they’ve allowed us to do a walk through and they see plenty of food,” the spokesman stated. “We have never walked across an animal that’s abused or neglected, certainly not emaciated, we deal with this type of stuff all of the time and the animals seem to be of good weight.”

One farm worker forged the blame on the activists, saying they’re by no means glad, in accordance with KRON four.

“We had animal control out and code enforcement and everybody’s happy except for the activists,” caretaker Mike Penwell stated. “And now they come in the middle of the night cutting the fence open and letting all the animals out.”