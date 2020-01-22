Two drunk Thai men fall over as they try to fight each other

By Nick Enoch for MailOnline

Two drunk males stumbled over one another making an attempt to throw punches in what one onlooker described as ‘in all probability the worst Muay Thai boxing abilities’ he had ever seen.

Footage exhibits the neighbours – an aged man and one other who seems to be in his thirties – buying and selling feeble punches on a road in Buriram, north-eastern Thailand final Saturday.

After squaring up, the youthful man kicks the opposite within the shin however is then simply pushed to the bottom after his foe grabs him with out a lot resistance.

The older man then kicks him frivolously within the chest after which simply falls over.

The 2 drunk neighbours, who had been arguing, sq. up as they put together to do battle on a road in Buriram, north-eastern Thailand

After the youthful man kicks the aged gentleman within the shin, his foe simply pushes him to the bottom with little resistance

The older man then kicks the youthful one within the chest and immediately falls down in the course of the scrap final Saturday

Whereas the person in blue launches one other assault, his opponent fends him off along with his toes – and gently pushes him again right down to the bottom once more

Seeing his likelihood, the youthful one ‘kicks’ his opponent’s facet whereas he is nonetheless down – a kick in his thoughts, at the least. What he really does could be very delicately locations his foot on the person.

After some transient wrestling-lite, the 2 sq. up as soon as extra – and after a flurry of kicks from each, they fall down once more.

It is at this level that the battle turns into extra vicious because the older man punches the youthful one within the head, with out an excessive amount of pressure.

Because the youthful man lies cowering on the bottom, defending his head along with his fingers, his opponent tries to kick and punch him within the face a number of occasions earlier than shuffling away – after retrieving a shoe which has come off.

The motion will get extra heated in the direction of the tip when the aged man punches his foe a number of occasions within the head, with out an excessive amount of pressure

Whereas the youthful fighter cowers and protects his head, the opposite kicks him a number of occasions within the face, as onlookers are heard laughing within the background

In the meantime, the younger man ‘performs lifeless’ earlier than wanting as much as see if the grinning victor has gone.

The pair had been arguing earlier than they got here to blows, it was reported.

Onlooker Songphon Anan stated the 2 males had been preventing as a result of they had been drunk.

He added: ‘I shouted at them to cease preventing however they carried on for nearly three minutes. I wasn’t anxious about them hurting one another.

‘It was fairly humorous and doubtless the worst Muay Thai boxing abilities I’ve ever seen.’