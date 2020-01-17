Two Ex-Deputy Mayors Among Women BJP Candidates In First List

The election to the 70-member Delhi Meeting is due on February eight.

New Delhi:

Two former deputy mayors and a senior chief within the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Company (SDMC) are among the many 4 ladies within the record of 57 candidates for the Meeting polls introduced by the BJP on Friday.

Higher Kailash candidate Shikha Rai is the previous Chief of the Home of the SDMC and an ex-chairperson of its Standing Committee.

Rekha Gupta, a former councillor and former Delhi BJP normal secretary, will contest from Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi.

Lata Sodhi, who has been fielded from Ballimaran, is a former councillor. Her father-in-law Motilal Sodhi additionally represented the seat as an MLA.

Kiran Vaid, who shall be within the fray from the Trilokpuri seat, is a sitting councillor and has additionally served as a deputy mayor of East Delhi. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Meeting polls.

All of the three municipal firms — North, South and East — in Delhi are managed by the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering (BJP).

