Two face 141 charges in Hamilton fraud, identity theft probe

Two individuals are going through a complete of 141 fees after an investigation into alleged fraud and identification theft in Hamilton.

Hamilton Police started investigating the matter in July 2018, however they haven’t mentioned what triggered the probe.

Officers searched a house within the east finish of the town twice over the course of the probe, recovering financial institution playing cards and different types of identification each instances.

A 34-year-old lady, Bobbi-Jo Reichheld, is going through 71 fees and 31-year-old Joshua Virag is going through 70.

The counts embody fraud over $5,000, identification theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police allege there have been not less than 100 victims of the operation up to now, however the investigation stays lively and anybody with data is inspired to return ahead.