Two found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Hawthorne hotel, police say

A person apparently shot his aged mom to loss of life after which turned the gun on himself Friday afternoon on the Candlewood Suites lodge in Hawthorne, police mentioned.

Hawthorne law enforcement officials summoned by lodge employees found two our bodies and a notice indicating the deaths had been a murder-suicide, Lt. Gil Sanchez mentioned. The victims had suffered a single gunshot every, Sanchez mentioned, calling it a tragic incident.

The victims’ names and ages weren’t launched. Sanchez mentioned that the mom and son had been staying on the lodge for a few weeks, and that she seemed to be in a convalescent situation.

Police arrived on the scene about three p.m. The Los Angeles County coroner’s workplace is also investigating the deaths.

