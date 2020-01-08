Two Guests Announced For WWE Backstage Next Week

WWE Backstage shall be on FS1 at 11:00 PM EST subsequent week supplied a ball recreation doesn’t push it up. They introduced two visitors for subsequent week’s present who’re each injured Superstars. In addition they share the identical harm.

Xavier Woods shall be a visitor panelist on subsequent week’s episode of WWE Backstage. Ember Moon is coming again to the present subsequent week as effectively.

Curiously sufficient, each Woods and Moon are out of motion with Achilles accidents. Maybe they may be capable of share restoration tales.

Verify again with Ringside Information subsequent week and we’ll let you recognize if there’s any breaking information on harm restoration updates.