Two Hizbul terrorists arrested with a ‘decorated cop’ in J&K; 2 AK-47s seized

In a serious success to the safety forces in Kashmir, a Jammu and Kashmir police officer, DSP Davinder Singh, who was adorned with President’s medal was caught with prime Hizbul Mujahideen commander Syed Naveed alias Naveed Babu and his confederate Asif in Wanpho space of Kulgam district.

Naveed identified for kiling of non native truck drivers in Shopian

Naveed, a cop turned terrorist is accountable for killing 11 non native staff together with truck drivers and labourers in Sophian final yr. Furthermore, he was concerned in finishing up a number of assaults on the safety forces within the Kashmir valley after deserting the J&Ok police in 2017.

It’s to be famous that in 2015, J&Ok police had filed a case once more Davinder Singh for coercing, extorting cash from frequent individuals and falsely implicating them in circumstances resulting in their imprisonment.

He was posted with Particular Operation Group (SOG) previously generally known as Particular Process Pressure (STF). He has been concerned in eliminating terrorists within the valley. Curiously, Davinder was presupposed to be the Senior Superintendent of Police by now however his case of promotion continues to be pending within the courtroom.

Police sources say they had been monitoring Naveed Babu’s actions and his location was traced after he made a telephone name to his brother. The police intercepted a automobile during which the Hizbul terrorist, who can be a former Particular Police Official (SPO), his confederate Asif and Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh had been travelling at Wanpoh.

Police recovers AK-47 rifle and pistols

At Davinder Singh’s house in Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and two pistols. One other AK-47 rifle and a pistol had been recovered based mostly on Naveed Babu’s confession. Police sources say investigations are underway to search out out why the terrorists had been going to Delhi with the assistance of a police officer.

DSP Davinder Singh was awarded with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry

Davinder Singh was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry on August 15 final yr. After arresting and interrogation of Davinder Singh and Naveed Babu, the police carried out a number of raids in Srinagar and South Kashmir and recovered an enormous cache of arms and ammunition stashed by Singh and different terrorists.

Sources say Davinder Singh was absent from responsibility and had utilized for 4 days depart from tomorrow. Davinder Singh had shot into highlight after a letter written by Afzal Guru, the parliament assault convict, in 2013 claimed the officer had requested him to accompany a parliament assault accused to Delhi and prepare his keep there.