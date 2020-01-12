Two hours of stylish gameplay from Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers

Nintendo Change
By My Nintendo Information Admin
Go away a Remark on Two hours of fashionable gameplay from Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
Two complete hours of action-packed gameplay has been captured from the upcoming epic musou styled recreation Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The footage was handily uploaded by Japanese YouTube channel Amari Odorokanai Gacchiman wa Horror Recreation Bakari Yatteiru. Whereas we’re nonetheless ready to listen to of a western launch date, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers might be arriving in Japan on 20th February.
By way of
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...