Two hours of stylish gameplay from Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers

January 12, 2020
Nintendo Swap

Two entire hours of action-packed gameplay has been captured from the upcoming epic musou styled recreation Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers. The footage was handily uploaded by Japanese YouTube channel Amari Odorokanai Gacchiman wa Horror Sport Bakari Yatteiru. Whereas we’re nonetheless ready to listen to of a western launch date, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers shall be arriving in Japan on 20th February.

