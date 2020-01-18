Two immigrants, pastor, Army sergeant guilty of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud

Two immigrants, a pastor and an Military sergeant have been convicted of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud as a part of an unlawful immigration scheme, in line with federal prosecutors.

Rajesh Ramcharan, 45; Diann Ramcharan, 37; Sgt. Galima Murry, 31; and the Rev. Ken Harvell, 60, have been discovered responsible Thursday after a nine-day jury trial, in line with a information launch from the U.S. lawyer’s workplace in Colorado.

The conspiracy concerned acquiring immigration advantages for Rajesh Ramcharan, Diann Ramcharan, and considered one of their minor kids, the discharge mentioned. A married couple in 2007 got here to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago on customer visas. They overstayed the visas and settled in Colorado.

In 2010 the couple was married by Harvell, who signed a wedding certificates, the discharge mentioned. The couple then filed for divorce. 5 days after the divorce was finalized, Harvell signed a brand new marriage certificates for Diann Ramcharan and Sgt. Murry, a U.S. citizen and Fort Carson soldier on the time.

“Diann Ramcharan and Sergeant Murry entered into this marriage for the purpose of evading immigration laws and enabling Diann Ramcharan to stay in the United States,” the discharge mentioned. Murry obtained army advantages via the wedding.

In 2015 Rajesh Ramcharan married Angelica Guevara, additionally a U.S. citizen. Harvell signed their marriage certificates as effectively.

“During the time of both the Ramcharans’ fraudulent marriages to Murry and Guevara, the Ramcharans lived with each other and otherwise presented themselves to the world as a married couple,” the discharge mentioned.

Harvell is senior pastor with Southeast Baptist Church of Colorado Springs, in line with the church’s web site.

“As the defendants in this case learned, marriage fraud to gain citizenship is a crime,” mentioned U.S. Legal professional Jason Dunn.

Every defendant was additionally convicted of creating not less than one false assertion to U.S. immigration authorities, in line with the discharge. Guevara earlier pleaded responsible to the conspiracy. She testified on the 4 co-defendants’ trial earlier than Senior U.S. Circuit Choose Choose David M. Ebel.

A federal jury in Denver deliberated for 3 hours earlier than returning the responsible verdicts. A sentencing date has not been set.