By Annie Bell For You Journal

Revealed: 19:02 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:02 EST, 28 December 2019

SERVES 6

600g parsnips, trimmed, peeled and lower into slim wedges or chunky chips

600g sprouts, trimmed and halved

60g unsalted butter, melted

sea salt and black pepper

2 tsp runny honey

1 tsp cider vinegar

Preheat the oven to 210C/ 190C fan/fuel 6½. Convey two giant pans of salted water to the boil. Cook dinner the parsnips in a single pan for six minutes, the sprouts for three minutes within the different. Drain them individually in a colander and go away for a couple of minutes to steam dry. Prepare the parsnips over the bottom of a giant roasting pan, drizzle over half the butter, season and gently toss to coat them. Mix the honey and vinegar, drizzle over the parsnips and blend once more.

Roast for 15 minutes then pile the sprouts on high. Drizzle over the remaining butter, season then combine into the parsnips and switch them with a spatula. Roast for 35-40 minutes till golden, turning them midway by way of.

NB Cooking occasions could range relying on what number of dishes you have got within the oven.