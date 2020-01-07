Two Indian-Origin Women Attorneys Appointed Judges In New York

Choose Deepa Ambekar, 43, was reappointed to the Civil Courtroom in New York.

New York:

Two Indian-origin ladies attorneys have been appointed as judges to the felony and civil courts by New York Metropolis Mayor Invoice de Blasio.

Choose Archana Rao has been appointed to the Prison Courtroom whereas Choose Deepa Ambekar, 43, was reappointed to the Civil Courtroom in New York.

Choose Rao was first appointed as an Interim Civil Courtroom Choose in January 2019 and has been serving in Prison Courtroom. Previous to her appointment, she served with the New York County District Legal professional’s Workplace for 17 years, most just lately because the Bureau Chief of the Monetary Frauds Bureau.

She is a graduate of Vassar Faculty and obtained her Juris Physician diploma from Fordham College College of Legislation.

Choose Ambekar was first appointed as an Interim Civil Courtroom Choose in Could 2018 and has been serving in Prison Courtroom.

Previous to her appointment, she served with the New York Metropolis Council as a Senior Legislative Legal professional and Counsel to the Committee on Public Security.

Choose Ambekar additionally served as a Employees Legal professional with the Authorized Support Society, Prison Defence Division. She is a graduate of the College of Michigan and obtained her Juris Physician diploma from Rutgers Legislation College.

The Mayor made 28 judicial appointments and reappointments to Household Courtroom, Prison Courtroom and Civil Courtroom. The appointments had been efficient January 1.

“These appointees will represent New Yorkers proudly and work tirelessly to provide oversight of our courts,” de Blasio stated.

“Their work is essential in ensuring that we are creating a fairer city for all.”

Household, Prison and Civil Courtroom are a part of the New York State Unified Courtroom System. Household Courtroom judges hear circumstances associated to adoption, foster care and guardianship, custody and visitation, home violence, abused or uncared for youngsters, and juvenile delinquency.

The Metropolis’s Prison Courtroom handles misdemeanor circumstances and lesser offenses, and conducts arraignments.