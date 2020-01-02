January 2, 2020 | 9:19am | Up to date January 2, 2020 | 9:21am

Two younger youngsters are lifeless after a mother in Chicago left one within the bathtub then jumped from an 11th-floor condo with the opposite, police mentioned Thursday.

The unidentified lady, believed to be in her 30s, allegedly stabbed her 70-year-old father at a South Shore condo Thursday earlier than leaping out the window together with her 1-year-old son, the Chicago Solar-Occasions reported.

Police arrived round 1:48 a.m. to search out the lady and the boy on the bottom exterior of the high-rise constructing.

Safety officers then introduced police to the condo, the place they found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive within the bathtub, information station WGN-TV reported.

In addition they discovered her 70-year-old father affected by cuts to his face and physique, authorities mentioned. He advised officers that his daughter slashed him earlier than leaping out the window together with her son.

Each youngsters have been dropped at Comer Youngsters’s Hospital, the place they have been pronounced lifeless, the Chicago Solar-Occasions reported. Authorities have been unable to substantiate whether or not the 2-year-old was the lady’s youngster.

She and her father have been taken to the College of Chicago Medical Middle in vital situation, officers mentioned.

The lethal episode is beneath investigation.