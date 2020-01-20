January 20, 2020 | 5:15am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas Metropolis, Missouri, say a minimum of two individuals are useless and 15 individuals have been reportedly injured in a taking pictures outdoors a bar.

The taking pictures befell shortly earlier than midnight Sunday, Kansas Metropolis police stated on the scene. Capt. David Jackson stated responding officers discovered “a chaotic scene” and needed to name in assist from across the metropolis. A person and a lady have been discovered useless.

Police consider the shooter is without doubt one of the deceased. A spokesman stated the shooter opened fireplace on a line of individuals ready to enter a bar, however the motive for the taking pictures wasn’t instantly clear. The shooter was shot by an armed safety guard, police stated.

Throughout the investigation, police heard that individuals — a minimum of 15 — have been exhibiting as much as native hospitals with accidents from the taking pictures. At the very least three individuals have been in important situation, police stated.

The scene was close to U.S. Freeway 40. Information shops on the scene recognized the bar outdoors which the taking pictures befell as 9ine Extremely Lounge. A Fb put up on the membership’s web page marketed Sunday evening’s “Sold Out Sundays” occasion, which seemed to be a celebration of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs. The Chiefs — featured on the occasion’s paintings — beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Tremendous Bowl.

“It just put such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stated on the scene, referencing the win.

“It’s just hard to stand here and talk about this kind of tragedy on really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”