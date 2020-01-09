Two L.A. radio stations, blasting reggaeton, wage a fierce battle for a growing young audience

Bridgett Diaz is worked up for this weekend’s Calibash, the superstar-jammed annual live performance placed on by native radio station KXOL-FM, higher referred to as Mega 96.Three. Diaz was choosing up tickets for the sold-out Staples Heart live performance on the station’s bustling foyer Wednesday, reminiscing about attending Calibash in 2018.

“Bad Bunny opened that show, and now he’s headlining,” Diaz stated with wonderment. “It’s really amazing. The crowd is so energetic. And I’ve gone to a lot of concerts.”

For years, Mega 96.Three-FM has loved a perch on the native market as the one full-time residence for reggaeton on L.A. radio. The station has relied on loyal listeners reminiscent of Diaz, a 34-year-old resident of West Covina, to construct its model. A daughter of immigrants, Diaz didn’t develop up talking good Spanish however feels comfy within the two cultures. She began listening to Mega about 4 years in the past, when she “wanted to be in my Spanish vibes.”

Mega 96.Three’s Sandra Peña says of Cali 93.9’s entry into L.A.’s Latin city market: “It’s competition, but at the same time, it’s a confirmation.” (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Occasions)

Mega performs a youthful mixture of reggaeton, bachata and bass-driven Latin pop. Extra pointedly, its on-air hosts combine English and Spanish of their banter, in a manner which will sound unwieldy to the unfamiliar ear however simply sounds just like the vernacular spoken in lots of L.A. houses. Diaz, who works for a cell phone firm, stated the Mega hosts’ Spanglish “feels comfortable, more welcoming.”

Since 2005, lengthy earlier than the remainder of the world wised as much as the pressure of business “Latin urban” or “Latin trap” (phrases that each one in the end function euphemisms for reggaeton in its a number of iterations), Mega has owned this crucially related house on L.A.’s airwaves, unchallenged.

However that’s altering. Final July, a new participant confirmed up : The previous Spanish pop station KXOS 93.9-FM switched to a bilingual Latin city format, just like Mega, and known as itself “Cali 93.9.”

Now, there’s a scores struggle underway. The battle is between a seasoned station from a legacy terrestrial radio household and an upstart rival that in lower than a yr made a symbolic transfer onto Mega’s turf by poaching an on-air expertise. Mega is already feeling the influence. Its scores within the second half of 2019 dipped, whereas newcomer Cali obtained near nipping at its heels, in keeping with Nielsen.

Room for 2 in L.A.

The Calibash live performance sequence, for now, is Mega’s bulwark, a live-event model that has develop into an L.A. staple, with cameos in previous years from top-tier mainstream figures together with Cardi B and Justin Beiber.

Some 18,000 persons are anticipated to indicate up every night time this weekend to look at, amongst others, Dangerous Bunny, the scratchy-voiced Puerto Rican heartthrob who simply three years in the past memorably opened Calibash as an up-and-coming artist. The invoice is shared with Spain’s Rosalía, and reggaeton hitmakers Sech, Anuel AA (spoken as “Doble A”) and Karol G from Colombia, whose collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “Tusa , ” is in heavy rotation. Plus, there’s an added aspect of romance within the invoice, as Karol G and Anuel AA are a identified merchandise .

Mega’s residence places of work are in a Midcentury tower on Wilshire Boulevard off the Miracle Mile. The station belongs to SBS Radio, or the Spanish Broadcasting System, a Spanish-language media firm that grew with radio clan the Alarcón household, in New Jersey. SBS Radio additionally operates La Raza 97.9-FM, which packages a Mexican regional format.

Alessandra Alarcón, SBS’s L.A.-based chief of leisure, is the granddaughter of SBS founder Raul Alarcón. She studied at Pepperdine and labored her manner by way of gross sales at SBS earlier than taking the helm of the Calibash live performance 4 years in the past. She promptly expanded it to 2 nights after which added a stand for the invoice in Las Vegas, which can happen Jan. 25 and have stars Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha. When requested about Cali 93.9, Alarcón stated the brand new arrival is an indication of validation for her staff’s efforts.

“That means we’re doing our job. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” Alarcón stated, as staffers busied about Mega’s studios. “The demand is super high, and it’s helped that the genre is blowing up right now.”

Eddie One, a former on-air persona at Mega 96.Three who jumped to new competitor Cali 93.9. (@DJEddieOne/media)

When Cali 93.9 arrived, it wasn’t misplaced on trade observers that the brand new rival station’s title echoed the title of Calibash, the live performance occasion by established rival Mega. The previous KXOS name letters have been switched to KLLI.

Ever since, the upstart challenger, owned by Meruelo Media , which additionally owns KPWR-FM Energy 106, has been gnawing at Mega’s maintain on town’s younger reggaeton fanbase. Final September, Cali 93.9 employed away Mega high on-air host, Eddie One . Since Cali’s arrival, Mega has dropped from 11th place in native market share to 20th place total, in keeping with Nielsen. In the meantime, Cali completed December in 24th place — simply six months after launching.

“It’s always competition, but at the same time, it’s a confirmation,” stated Mega noon host Sandra Peña. “We’ve been doing this for so many years, it took fifteen years of the existence of Mega for someone to be, like, ‘Wow, we should make a station to embrace this format.’ ”

Leila Cobo, vp of Latin music at Billboard, stated there’s room for multiple Latin city radio station in a metropolis as large as Los Angeles, though that concept could have sounded counterintuitive simply 20 years in the past. Codecs highlighting “tropical rhythms” have traditionally been extra prevalent in cities reminiscent of New York or Miami, whereas in Los Angeles, Spanish-language radio has been led by Mexican regional genres “simply because of the population there,” Cobo stated.

However after years of multiplying alerts that reggaeton and Latin pop have been principally merging — crooner Luis Fonsi collaborating with reggaeton royalty Daddy Yankee for 2017’s “Despacito” is now thought of a watershed second — L.A. is asserting itself as a city that may do each.

“This isn’t new,” Cobo stated. “Calibash has been successful for many years.” The vibe, she stated, mirrors the truth that “urban music completely dominates commercial Latin music in the United States, and not just in the United States. Everywhere.”

At Cali 93.9, staff members stated they have been simply getting began. Eddie One now anchors the afternoon present, the identical slot he held at Mega. Isabel Gonzalez, the station’s content material and model director, stated Cali must be a welcome addition to the desk. Its hosts additionally communicate in a free-flowing mixture of Spanish and English.

“It talks a lot about the way the music industry is evolving, how the Latino population on its own is evolving,” Gonzalez stated.

However Cali has a stretch to go earlier than it might severely problem Mega’s total presence. For starters, it doesn’t have a decade-on live performance sequence of which to boast.

At Mega, the staff likes to suppose that Calibash has reworked right into a bellwether of an artist’s trajectory in the direction of stardom. “Just a few years ago, Bad Bunny and Ozuna were opening the show, with ten-minute sets,” Alarcón stated. “Last year, Ozuna closed the show with a 45-minute set.”

Josh Kun, a USC communications professor and author, described the 2 stations’ sound as a “kind of like a Dodgers bilingualism,” the place non-Latinos who’re native to the L.A. milieu inevitably take in some phrases or phrases in Spanish, even with out being fluent and even conversant. Standard music is commonly a driving pressure of the phenomenon. “It’s a new global pop thing, and these stations are a part of that,” Kun stated.

“It’s like talking with someone you know”

“It’s 5 o’clock someplace, so dale, dale, es hora feliz,” Peña stated the opposite day on the air, telling her listeners, “so ‘go for it, go for it, it’s happy hour.’”

A minute or so later, the host stated she was coming back from trip and a bit behind on her popular culture information: “It’s my first day again, estoy un poquito retrasada,” Peña stated.

Inside Mega’s foyer, listener Diaz stated that the hosts’ nimble language-mixing sounds quite a bit like individuals who grew up like her. “My mom is from Michoacán and my dad is from Durango … My mom didn’t want us to learn Spanish because back in the ’80s, that’s the way it was.”

The station’s use of Spanglish, Diaz added, is “like you’re talking with someone that you know.”