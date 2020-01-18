Two Main Accused In MM Kalburgi Murder Case Can’t Be Traced: Probe Agency

MM Kalburgi was murdered exterior his Dharwad residence on August 30, 2015.

New Delhi:

Two of the primary accused within the homicide of rationalist MM Kalburgi are lacking and can’t be traced, a Particular Investigation Crew (SIT) informed the Supreme Court docket on Friday in its standing report.

MM Kalburgi, the previous vice-chancellor of Hampi College and an epigraphist, was shot useless at his residence in Kalyan Nagar in Dharwad, Karnataka, on August 30, 2015. Born in 1938, he was a Sahitya Akademi award-winning author of outdated Kannada literature.

The SIT, in its standing report filed earlier than a bench of Justices RF Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat, mentioned that investigation has been accomplished and cost sheet filed within the homicide case.

“We have gone through the status report filed by the SIT. It says that two of the main accused have been absconding and cannot be traced. They also say that a charge sheet has been filed in the case and matter has been remitted to a Sessions Court for trial,” the bench mentioned.

Because the Karnataka Excessive Court docket is monitoring the case, nothing survives within the petition filed by MM Kalburgi’s spouse Umadevi and disposed of her plea, it mentioned.

Ms Umadevi moved the courtroom in 2017 for a probe by a Nationwide Investigation Company (NIA) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that no substantial probe has been carried out to this point within the homicide case by the state police.

She alleged that there was a standard hyperlink between the homicide of her husband and that of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar and social activist Govind Pansare, and therefore the probe must be accomplished by a Central company.

On February 26 final yr, the highest courtroom transferred the probe into the killing of Kalburgi to the SIT, already investigating the homicide case of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh after Karnataka authorities mentioned there have been frequent hyperlinks within the two circumstances.

The state Crime Investigation Division was earlier probing Kalburgi”s killing and a SIT was investigating the homicide of Lankesh in September 2017, in Bengaluru.

The courtroom had requested the Dharwad bench of the Karnataka Excessive Court docket to watch the SIT investigation into Mr Kalburgi’s killing.

It had mentioned that if killings of Mr Kalburgi, Ms Lankesh, Mr Pansare and rationalist Dabholkar are linked, it must be probed by one company and monitored by one excessive courtroom.

Maharashtra SIT was probing the killing of Mr Pansare in 2015 and CBI has been investigating the homicide of Mr Dabholkar on August 20, 2013.

The courtroom, which had earlier termed the plea “very serious case” had initially favoured a CBI probe into the murders of Kalburgi, Pansare and Lankesh, if there was any “common thread” in these incidents. The killings of all these three activists occurred inside a interval of 5 years.

Karnataka police had earlier in its standing report informed the highest courtroom that there seems to be an “intimate connection” between the killings of MM Kalburgi in 2015 and Gauri Lankesh in 2017.

The courtroom had noticed that one probe company ought to examine all of the 4 circumstances if prima facie it seems that there’s a “common thread” within the murders.

The highest courtroom had earlier pulled up Karnataka authorities for “doing nothing and just fooling around” with the investigation and indicated it might switch the case to the Bombay Excessive Court docket.

The courtroom on January 10, 2018 had sought responses of probe companies NIA and CBI and the state governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka on the allegation of Umadevi.