Two Matches Added To WWE Royal Rumble

WWE is holding the Royal Rumble occasion on January 26th. Since they solely have another episode of SmackDown till the large present they took care of reserving two extra matches this week.

Sheamus will face Shorty G on the Royal Rumble. The Celtic Warrior was giving Shorty G a tough time this week and the 2 escalated issues from there.

Lacey Evans defeated Bayley in a non title match on SmackDown this week. That opened the door for a Royal Rumble match. Now The Woman Of WWE will face Bayley for the SmackDown Ladies’s Title.

As beforehand reported, The Fiend will defend the WWE Title in opposition to Daniel Bryan in a strap match.