Two Matches Added To WWE Worlds Collide

WWE Worlds Collide will happen on Royal Rumble weekend as an alternative of a TakeOver particular. NXT and NXT UK Superstars will battle and now we now have two extra matches for the present.

The corporate introduced on WWE Now that Rhea Ripley will defend the NXT Ladies’s Title towards Toni Storm at Worlds Collide. This match was agreed upon throughout NXT this week, however not confirmed till now

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov has been introduced for Worlds Collide as properly.

If Toni Storm can win at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II towards Piper Niven and Kay Lee Ray then her match at Worlds Collide may very well be a champion vs champion match.

Undisputed Period vs Imperium is beforehand introduced for the Worlds Collide occasion.