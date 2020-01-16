News TV SHOWS

Two Matches Booked For WWE NXT Next Week

January 16, 2020
WWE NXT shall be a loaded present subsequent week already with the subsequent two matches within the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Staff Traditional.

Imperium will face Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne subsequent week on WWE NXT. One other second spherical match will see Grizzled Younger Veterans dealing with Undisputed Period.

The 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Staff Traditional is just getting higher because the event continues.



