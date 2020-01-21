Two men admit stealing then returning £50m Gustav Klimt work found in Italian art gallery wall

By Chris Dyer For Mailonline

Two males have admitted stealing then returning a £50million portray that was discovered hidden contained in the wall of an Italian artwork gallery 23 years after it went lacking.

The paintings referred to as ‘Portrait of a Girl’ by Gustav Klimt was stolen from the Ricci Oddi trendy artwork gallery in Piacenza in 1997.

Consultants confirmed on Friday that the canvas was genuine after it was discovered wrapped in a garbage bag by gardeners clearing ivy from the gallery wall.

Questions remained as to how the masterpiece, accomplished in 1917, got here to be hidden within the wall and whether or not it has ever left the artwork gallery’s grounds.

Now, two males have admitted taking the piece and claimed they returned it 4 years in the past ‘as a present to town’, in keeping with the Guardian.

They’re mentioned to have confessed in a letter to a neighborhood journalist, Ermanno Mariani.

‘Portrait of a Girl’ by Gustav Klimt was discovered wrapped in a garbage bag on the Ricci Oddi Trendy artwork gallery in Piacenza, northern Italy, in December final 12 months

An Italian Carabiniere paramilitary police officer standing close to the portray which was discovered hidden within the artwork gallery wall, 23 years after it went lacking

Police questioned the 2 males, who’re believed to be a part of a gang concerned in dozens of thefts within the metropolis and surrounding space.

Guido Gulieri, a lawyer appearing for the pair, mentioned they confessed to Mariani three years in the past however weren’t believed.

The Portrait of a Girl has been lacking since 1997 after it was faraway from its body

He informed the Guardian: ‘They mentioned they returned the portray 4 years in the past.

‘However we do not but know the small print of the way it got here to be [in the wall] and what precisely occurred to the portray within the intervening years. They’d confessed earlier than however weren’t believed.’

Artwork consultants used infrared radiation and different non-invasive methods to verify the authenticity of the portray, which is of a younger lady sensually glancing over her shoulder.

After the paintings vanished in February 1997, police believed thieves had used a fishing line to hook the masterpiece off the wall and haul it up by way of an open skylight to the gallery roof. It was right here, officers mentioned, that the body was discarded.

A talented forgery of Klimt’s portray, wrapped up and posted to a disgraced politician, was seized by authorities a month later, including to the thriller.

Mariani mentioned: ‘They [the two men] have been obscure in regards to the particulars however have all the time maintained that the portray was not within the cavity all of that point.

‘I am not a technical professional, however it might have been broken if it had been there for all these years.’

Painted by the Austrian artist and nouveau grasp, the masterpiece can also be nonetheless in remarkably good situation.

Italian police stand subsequent to the Austrian modernist Gustav Klimt’ masterpiece in Piacenza in northern Italy in December final 12 months

The portray was found by staff after they cleared ivy from the skin wall of the Ricci Oddi gallery (pictured) and got here throughout a entice door

It has suffered only one scratch to the canvass edge, presumably precipitated when it was faraway from the body.

Because it was recovered, the portray has been locked in a vault of the native department of Italy’s central financial institution for safekeeping.

Jonathan Papamarengh, head of tradition in Piacenza city council, described the sudden discover as ‘unimaginable’ final 12 months.

Papamarengh mentioned it was laborious to consider that the unique had been hidden within the gallery wall ever since its disappearance, saying the constructing had been rigorously searched after the theft.

‘The portray’s situation is great. It appears unusual to consider it has been tucked away in a wall, near the bottom and vegetation for 22 years,’ he added.

Papamarengh mentioned the Klimt was second on the listing of most precious artwork lacking in Italy, simply behind a portray by Caravaggio stolen from a church in Sicily in 1969.

The Klimt is taken into account notably essential as a result of shortly earlier than its disappearance, an artwork scholar realised it was painted over one other work beforehand believed misplaced.

This was a portrait of a younger girl that had not been seen since 1912 – making it the one ‘double’ Klimt identified to the artwork world.