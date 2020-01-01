Two men are killed and two women left fighting for their lives after car smashes into lorry

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Two males have been killed and two girls are nonetheless preventing for his or her lives after a automobile smashed right into a lorry minutes earlier than midnight on New 12 months’s Eve.

The motive force of the lorry was unhurt after a rushing automobile was believed to have been speeding again to a pub within the Longford space of London so its passengers may see within the New 12 months.

The group collided with the freight truck that had been destined for the airport and was believed to have been loaded with harmful items that have been because of be shipped to Amsterdam.

Witnesses on the scene stated the automobile had been doing no less than 80 miles an hour after it pulled out of the junction simply earlier than 11.39pm.

Photos from the scene present restoration employees taking the white automobile away, which seems to have blood stains on the automobile door.

Cops have been additionally on the scene and proof was seen in baggage on the pavement, whereas particles littered the ground.

These on the scene added that the world was like a ‘war zone with bits left all over the road’.

‘We heard the 2 girls within the rear of the automobile screaming. The emergency providers received right here actually shortly and even the hearth service went to the incident.

‘That they had no likelihood, the automobile was doing no less than 80 miles an hour because it pulled out of the junction into the trail of the lorry’.

Surrey Police stated: ‘Officers have been known as to Bedfont Street at 11.39pm on December 31 following reviews of the collision on the junction with Lengthy Lane. The collision resulted within the lorry leaving the street and getting into the Longford River, which runs parallel with Bedfont Street.

‘The motive force of the lorry, a person was unharmed. Two males and two girls within the automobile have suffered severe accidents. Various emergency providers have responded to the incident and the roads within the fast space are closed whereas the incident is investigation.’

Sergeant Chris Schultze from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit stated: ‘As a part of that investigation we’re asking for any witnesses to return ahead, and if anybody has any CCTV, dashcam or different info which will help the investigation to return ahead