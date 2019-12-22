Two men are seriously injured by a falling telegraph pole

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Printed: 11:59 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 12:01 EST, 22 December 2019

Two males have been significantly injured by a falling telegraph pole whereas engaged on a distant Scottish glen.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance had been known as out to the accident in Glen Garry, Invergarry.

Paramedics within the air ambulance landed on the distant hillside and labored alongside their land colleagues to help the 2 males.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance had been known as out to the accident in Glen Garry, Invergarry (file picture)

Each males had leg accidents from the worksite accident involving a falling telegraph pole.

One of many males was airlifted from the commercial worksite to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The second man was additionally taken to Raigmore Hospital in a land ambulance.

Communications Officer for Police Scotland, Graeme Wellburn, confirmed particulars of the incident which occurred on Wednesday.

He stated: ‘Police had been knowledgeable of an industrial accident close to Tomdoun, Loch Quoich, Invergarry the place two males had been injured.

‘The 2 males had been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, one by street ambulance and the opposite by air ambulance.

‘Each had decrease limb accidents. The Well being and Security Govt have been notified.’

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance stated the incident concerned a falling telegraph pole.

Writing on-line, a spokesperson stated: ‘SCAA flew to a distant hillside in Glen Garry the place two males had been injured by a falling telegraph pole.

‘The worksite accident left each males with leg accidents. SCAA paramedics labored with land crew colleagues earlier than airlifting the extra significantly injured man to Raigmore Hospital at Inverness, simply 17 minutes away by air ambulance.

‘The second affected person was taken by land ambulance to hospital.’