News

Two men dead after stabbing incident in Mississauga

December 28, 2019
1 Min Read

Two males are lifeless after a stabbing incident at an residence constructing in Mississauga early Saturday.

Peel Regional Police tweeted that they acquired a disturbance name at round 12:55 a.m. and positioned two males affected by stab wounds in a residence at The Collegeway and Council Ring Rd. — east of Winston Churchill Blvd..

One of many males died on the scene and the opposite was pronounced lifeless in hospital, police mentioned.

DISTURBANCE:

– Name acquired 12:55a.m.

– School Manner/Council Ring #Mississauga

– Two male adults positioned at a residence affected by a stab wound

– 1 male pronounced deceased on the scene

– 1 male taken to native hospital and pronounced deceased

– 190471370

— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) December 28, 2019

Police additionally mentioned no suspects have been believed to be excellent right now.

The connection between the 2 males was not instantly recognized and their names haven’t been launched.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment