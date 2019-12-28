Two men dead after stabbing incident in Mississauga

Two males are lifeless after a stabbing incident at an residence constructing in Mississauga early Saturday.

Peel Regional Police tweeted that they acquired a disturbance name at round 12:55 a.m. and positioned two males affected by stab wounds in a residence at The Collegeway and Council Ring Rd. — east of Winston Churchill Blvd..

One of many males died on the scene and the opposite was pronounced lifeless in hospital, police mentioned.

Police additionally mentioned no suspects have been believed to be excellent right now.

The connection between the 2 males was not instantly recognized and their names haven’t been launched.