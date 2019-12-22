Two men wounded in East York parking garage shooting

Two males have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening accidents after a double taking pictures in East York on Saturday evening.

Toronto Police have been referred to as at eight:05 p.m. to the parking storage of an residence constructing on Thorncliffe Park Dr. close to Overlea Blvd. for sounds of gunshots.

“Two men were transported to hospital with serious injuries but they were stable. There is no suspect information,” Const. Craig Brewster stated Sunday.

A number of individuals have been seen fleeing the world and police are asking for data from any witnesses.