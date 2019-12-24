News

Two men wounded in separate shootings in Toronto

December 24, 2019
1 Min Read

Two males have been shot in Toronto in separate incidents simply hours aside.

On Monday simply earlier than midnight. Toronto Law enforcement officials within the space of Thorncliffe Park Dr. and Overlea Blvd. discovered a 19-year-old man with severe however non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs.

He was taken to hospital for therapy and the investigation is ongoing.

Early Tuesday at about 2:30 a.m., a 25-year-old man was discovered with gunshot accidents to his forearm and buttocks at a North York townhouse on Dollery Ct., close to Finch Ave. W. and Bathurst St.

Police say that after the gunshots have been heard, males have been seen working after which fleeing in a automobile. There was no suspect data.

That investigation can be ongoing.

Anybody with data on both case is requested to contact police.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment