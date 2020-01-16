News TV SHOWS

Two More Matches Booked For AEW Dynamite Next Week

January 16, 2020
Two matches went down this week on AEW Dynamite that modified the AEW World Title image. Now we have now a #1 contenders match set for subsequent week.

Jon Moxley additionally took on Sammy Guevara in a match that had numerous warmth with the Miami crowd. Moxley ended up making Guevara faucet out to a choke maintain after an intense battle. Then The Interior Circle appeared and beat Mox down.

The principle occasion match noticed Pac defeating Darby Allin. This arrange a #1 contenders match for subsequent week between Jon Moxley and Pac.

Chris Jericho may even have his fingers full subsequent week on Dynamite because the Interior Circle faces the Jurassic Categorical.



