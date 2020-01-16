Two More Matches Booked For AEW Dynamite Next Week

Two matches went down this week on AEW Dynamite that modified the AEW World Title image. Now we have now a #1 contenders match set for subsequent week.
Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite “Bash At The Beach” outcomes.
Jon Moxley additionally took on Sammy Guevara in a match that had numerous warmth with the Miami crowd. Moxley ended up making Guevara faucet out to a choke maintain after an intense battle. Then The Interior Circle appeared and beat Mox down.
The principle occasion match noticed Pac defeating Darby Allin. This arrange a #1 contenders match for subsequent week between Jon Moxley and Pac.
Chris Jericho may even have his fingers full subsequent week on Dynamite because the Interior Circle faces the Jurassic Categorical.
I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.
Add Comment