December 24, 2019 | 12:48pm

Two extra ladies have accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing them as youngsters — together with one who says she was lured to his house for a babysitting gig regardless of there being no children there, court docket papers present.

One accuser, Jane Doe four, stated that she was 13 years outdated in 1984 when Epstein contacted her for babysitting providers at his Hilton Head, South Carolina trip house solely to seek out she was the youngest individual there, in line with court docket papers filed late Monday in Manhattan federal court docket.

As an alternative, Epstein gave Jane Doe four alcohol and medicines and raped her, papers cost. Over the subsequent a number of years, Epstein made extra journeys to Hilton Head and allegedly repeated the identical sample — and took nude pictures of her with out her consent.

“Epstein was supplying a teenage girl alcohol and illicit drugs and subsequently assaulting and violent raping her,” the brand new submitting states.

One other accuser recognized as Jane Doe three, stated that Epstein pressured himself on her in 1990 at an Higher East Aspect residence when she was 15 years outdated throughout a modeling casting name.

The brand new accusers be part of two present plaintiffs who filed a $100 million swimsuit towards Epstein’s property in August.

The 2 unique plaintiffs, recognized in court docket papers as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, each say they labored as hostesses on the now-shuttered Espresso Store in Union Sq. in 2004 when a feminine recruited them to offer Epstein massages at his E. 71st Road residence.

The brand new submitting additionally names the executors of Epstein’s property, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, as defendants within the case.

Epstein’s fortune is valued at $577 million, in line with his will.

The 66-year-old hedge funder dedicated suicide on Aug. 10 whereas in custody at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Middle, simply days after a federal decide denied his request to be launched on bail whereas he awaited trial on little one sex-trafficking fees.

An lawyer for Epstein’s property didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.