TWO New Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Under Fire For Resurfaced Racist Tweets!

Effectively, the brand new guys on Vanderpump Guidelines could also be trash.

We remorse to tell any followers of the truth present who had been beginning to heat as much as the newbies, however inside hours racist tweets had been discovered from not one however TWO of the brand new solid members.

First up was Max Boyens (above, proper), the brand new common supervisor of TomTom, who made his debut on Season eight of the Bravo hit.

Vanderpump viewers discovered tweets from Max’s account again in 2012 utilizing racially insensitive language and even joking about hate crime violence. Listed here are a couple of

“It upsets me that the word n***a is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word. N**********A” “Theres this girl I see [email protected],she looks just like the girl from the movie precious&I’m not just saying this Cuz she’s big and black.” “Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole.” “When is Justin bieber going to realize that saying n***a and cussing and having big booty bitches in his songs is the cool thing to do #queer.”

He additionally used the N-word a half dozen different occasions in tweets captured from October to December 2012. It’s… so much.

(Now we have chosen to not share these screengrabs.)

Max has since owned as much as the tweets, writing an announcement of apology to Us Weekly:

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level. It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed. I am truly sorry.”

Effectively. We recognize the actual fact he took duty for his previous phrases. In case you had been curious, Max was 20 years previous when he tweeted all of that. Oh, along with apologizing, the Bravo-lebrity has additionally made his Twitter account personal, presumably to offer his workforce time to search out ALL the problematic tweets to delete.

In the meantime, we’ve not but heard any regret from Brett Caprioni.

Sure, the SUR server additionally produced fairly a couple of racially insensitive tweets between 2011 and 2013, together with retweeting, quoting uncensored lyrics, and utilizing the n-word in informal dialog. Right here’s a range:

“wassup wit black people wearin so much Aeropostale I don’t get it lol” “who else tryna smoke n***a me tooooo cuz take my mind off the pressure is what weed dooooo” “@jerock_odrama is the biggest #ravens fan right now, good luck my n***a! #RNS”

So far Brett has not responded to the resurfaced tweets. His most up-to-date social media assertion as of this writing is:

“I miss YT. A lot going on lately but today is the DAY. Filming a new life update so I can catch up w you guys 🙌🏼 stay tuned”

Oh, we’ll keep tuned for that alright.

