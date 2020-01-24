January 23, 2020 | 10:07pm

The Columbus Police Division in Ohio fired two officers Thursday over their controversial arrest of porn star Stormy Daniels, 40, at a strip membership in 2018.

Columbus’ Director of Public Security Ned Pettus Jr. formally canned Steven Rosser and Whitney Lancaster after agreeing with a advice from Police Chief Thomas Quinlan — who hit the cops with departmental costs final 12 months.

The disgraced cops have 10 days to attraction the choice.

Rosser and Lancaster had been two of the 4 cops who performed the arrest at Sirens Gents’s Membership and accused Daniels of letting patrons contact her, a violation of state legislation, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti mentioned on the time.

The costs had been shortly dropped by prosecutors.

Daniels — who was paid $130,000 in hush cash by Michael Cohen over her 2006 affair with Donald Trump — has sued the cops claiming they orchestrated the arrest to guard the president.

Paperwork seen by WSYZ present that Rosser lied when he mentioned in an interview he needed to seek for an underage stripper named “Pearl” in a human trafficking investigation — however by no means really performed the search.

The opposite two officers, Sgt. Scott Soha and Lt. Ronald Kemmerling, had been suspended, WSYZ reported.

In September, Daniels obtained a $450,000 payout after the town settled one other lawsuit she had filed for the improper arrest.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti pled not responsible final Might to stealing $300,000 from his shopper. He was lately arrested for bail violation — after allegedly attempting to extort Nike.