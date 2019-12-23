Two pedestrians dead after car loses control in city’s east end

Two pedestrians are lifeless after three folks have been hit by a automotive within the metropolis’s east finish on Sunday night.

Toronto Police say the collision occurred on Progress Ave. east of Markham Rd. round 6:30 p.m.

Two of the victims have been taken to hospital in life-threatening situation however didn’t survive. The third was additionally taken to hospital however police mentioned that individual was not believed to be in life-threatening situation.

No different data on the victims was instantly obtainable.

The motive force was in police custody at hospital, cops mentioned. There was no speedy phrase on costs, although stories mentioned doable impairment was being investigated.

In the meantime, one other pedestrian was struck and injured Sunday round 2 p.m. at Finch Ave. W. and Jayzel Dr., west of Weston Rd.

The person was in severe however non-life-threatening situation. The motive force remained on the scene. There was no phrase on costs.