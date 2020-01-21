Two pedestrians dead in separate hit-runs in GTA

Two pedestrians are lifeless after separate hit-and-runs within the Larger Toronto Space on Tuesday morning.

Toronto Police say a white tractor trailer struck a lady within the intersection of Alness St. and Supertest Rd., close to Dufferin and Steeles, round 7 a.m.

The truck didn’t stay on the scene.

Then in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say a person was fatally hit at Rutherford and Orenda Rds. The automobile left the scene. There was no quick description of it.

Street closures are in impact at each fatalities.