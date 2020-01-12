Two people are injured including one ‘slashed up and pouring with blood’ in ‘double stabbing’

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

4 individuals have been injured and one taken to hospital following a stabbing in Manchester metropolis centre.

A 30-year-old man was tasered and has been arrested on suspicion of significant assault.

The stabbing happened on Market Avenue and Larger Manchester Police have cordoned the world.

Footage exhibits a big police presence on Market Avenue with MetroLink and bus companies affected.

The incident occurred close to Market Avenue and Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester’s metropolis centre (left). A witness stated he stated seven or eight police vehicles pace down Portland Avenue (proper)

The 2 persons are believed to have suffered stab accidents and their situation is unknown close to Piccadilly Gardens in Manchester metropolis centre

A witness stated they noticed a ‘man slashed up and pouring blood outdoors Ladbrokes in Piccadilly’.

Larger Manchester Police tweeted: ‘Police are at present responding to a stabbing in Manchester metropolis centre.

‘Shortly earlier than 6.20pm this night, police have been referred to as to experiences that two individuals had been stabbed on Market Avenue.

‘Officers attended and a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of significant assault – a taser was deployed through the arrest.

The Manchester Metrolink tweeted that Bury and airport companies won’t name at Shudehill/Market Avenue close to to the place the incident happened

‘4 individuals have been injured and one has been taken to hospital for remedy.

‘That is being handled as an remoted incident and there’s not believed to be any wider menace to the general public

‘Anybody who witnessed the incident or has footage or info is urged to contact the police.

‘Metrolink and bus companies are at present affected.’

‘Anybody with info is urged to name police on 101 quoting incident quantity 2353 of 12/01/2020, or the impartial charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

A Larger Manchester Police spokesman stated they have been referred to as at 6.30pm after experiences of two individuals injured

TJ, 30, who witnessed the incident stated he noticed a person in his 50s holding a rag to his face.

He stated the person went into Tesco Specific whereas bleeding and purchased a three-litre bottle of cider.

The incident is known to have occurred close to Primark and a police corden stays in place outdoors the shop on Market Avenue

‘He went to close Ladbrokes the place I reckon it occurred and the bottom was destroyed in little spots of blood,’ TJ added.

He added that somebody referred to as A&E and inside a ‘two to a few minutes’ police sped down Portland Avenue.

A police cordon is in place outdoors Primark on Market Avenue and investigations are within the early phases.

Transport for Larger Manchester tweeted: ‘As a consequence of a police incident on Market Avenue within the metropolis centre, there isn’t a via route between Piccadilly Gardens and Fountain Avenue/ Excessive Avenue.

The Manchester Metrolink tweeted that Bury and airport companies won’t name at Shudehill/Market Avenue.

