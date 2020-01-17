Two people are shot in north Dublin as they are rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries 

By Chris Pleasance for MailOnline

17 January 2020

Two individuals have been shot north Dublin amid spiralling gang violence within the metropolis.

The victims have been taken to hospital in severe situation with life threatening accidents after photographs have been fired simply after noon.

It comes after 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods was killed a part of an ongoing gang battle in close by Drogheda which is now thought to contain north Dublin gangs.

Two individuals have been shot and left with life-threatening accidents in north Dublin, close to the town’s airport (high left), amid spiralling gang violence within the metropolis

There have been conflicting experiences concerning the location of the capturing.

A garda spokesman mentioned that police have been responding to a suspected capturing in Killeek Lane, within the Kilbrook space north of the town’s airport.

However some native experiences steered that an space close to St Margaret’s Street, in Ballymun which is south of the airport, had been cordoned off.

