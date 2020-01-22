Two pharmacists among six accused in opioid trafficking ring

Two pharmacists from Toronto are amongst six individuals accused trafficking opioids.

York Regional Police say an investigation was launched final month into a gaggle suspected of trafficking opiate drugs, which led to the execution of an preliminary search warrant in Toronto. A number of individuals have been arrested at the moment.

“The investigation continued and led officers to two pharmacists who were charged in connection with the incidents,” Const. Laura Nicolle mentioned Wednesday.



Six individuals have been arrested, together with two pharmacists from Toronto, following an investigation right into a suspected opioid trafficking ring. Officers say they seized greater than $500,000 in opioids, one handgun and greater than $220,000 in money. (York Regional Police handout)

She mentioned investigating officers have additionally seized greater than $500,000 in opioids, one handgun and greater than $220,000 in money.

The pharmacists charged are John Gerges, 35, and Sandra Youssef, 30 — each of Toronto.

Georges faces three counts of possession for the aim of trafficking and one depend of possession of a solid doc.

Youssef faces one depend every of possession for the aim of trafficking and possession of a solid doc.



Additionally charged are Walter Jovel, 27, of Toronto, who faces one depend of possession for the aim of trafficking; Sahir Shemun, 39, of Vaughan, who faces two counts of possession for the aim of trafficking; Blarsn Zaro, 31, of Vaughan, who faces possession for the aim of trafficking and failure to adjust to the situations of a recognizance order; and Firas Georges, 36, of Vaughan, who faces possession for the aim of trafficking and firearms-related offences.

Anybody with info relating to this investigation is urged to name the York Regional Police Intelligence Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7835.

