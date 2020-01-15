Two popes — one retired, one reigning — cause a furor

VATICAN CITY — Ever since Benedict XVI introduced he would turn out to be the primary pope in 600 years to resign, Catholic theologians, canon legal professionals and others warned of the potential confusion in having two popes dwelling facet by facet within the Vatican, one reigning, the opposite retired however calling himself “emeritus pope” and nonetheless carrying the white cassock of the papacy.

Their worst fears got here true this week.

In a saga befitting the Oscar-nominated film “The Two Popes,” Benedict co-wrote a ebook reaffirming the “necessity” of a celibate priesthood. There was nothing novel along with his place, however the ebook is popping out on the similar time Pope Francis is weighing whether or not to ordain married males within the Amazon due to a priest scarcity there.

The implications of Benedict’s intervention have been grave, because the subject of priestly celibacy is maybe probably the most consequential and controversial resolution on the present pope’s agenda. It raised the specter of a parallel magisterium, or official church educating, at a time when the church is already polarized between conservatives eager for the orthodox purity of Benedict’s reign and progressives cheering Francis’ liberalizing reforms.

“It’s one thing to publish, as a private citizen, a book about Jesus as Benedict did before he resigned,” the Rev. Jean-Francois Chiron, a theologian on the College of Lyon, wrote within the French Catholic each day La Croix. “It’s another thing to take sides in important, current questions facing the universal church.”

On Tuesday, Benedict distanced himself from the publication and requested to be eliminated because the co-author of the ebook, “From the Depths of Our Hearts,” which is popping out in French on Wednesday and in English subsequent month.

Benedict’s longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, mentioned that there had been a “misunderstanding” along with his co-author, Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea, and that whereas Benedict contributed an essay to the ebook, he by no means meant to be listed because the co-author.

That ought to have closed the matter, albeit imperfectly. Nevertheless, the ebook’s English-language writer, Ignatius Press, refused to again down, saying the ebook would carry Benedict’s identify as co-author.

In an announcement, the San Francisco-based Ignatius mentioned it had labored from the textual content offered by French writer Fayard, which listed two authors contributing a chapter apiece and a collectively written introduction and conclusion.

“Ignatius Press considers this a coauthored publication,” it mentioned.

Ignatius, Fayard and all different publishers clearly have extra to achieve promoting a ebook authored by a former pope than one written by a Vatican cardinal.

Benedict’s affiliation with the ebook was shocking, provided that he had vowed to stay “hidden from the world” when he stepped down in 2013, exactly to keep away from any suggestion that he nonetheless wielded papal authority.

However the controversy made clear as soon as once more that the unprecedented actuality of a retired and reigning pope nonetheless has some wrinkles to be ironed out.

Some commentators have known as for brand new guidelines for future retired popes, together with not permitting them to be known as “emeritus pope” or put on the papal white cassock, to take away all actual and symbolic associations with the papacy. As a substitute, they mentioned, they need to be known as “emeritus bishops of Rome,” put on the standard black of the priesthood and revert again to their pre-papal names.

Others famous that the traces in Benedict’s case have been significantly blurred — and needs to be corrected in any future papal abdications — due to Gaenswein’s twin position: He’s each Benedict’s personal secretary and the prefect of Francis’ papal family.

Villanova College theologian Massimo Faggioli mentioned the principle drawback has been that Benedict and his entourage have been winging it for seven years, making up the workplace of the “emeritus pope” as they go, answerable to nobody and controlled by no guidelines.

“Just as no one is in charge of accepting the pope’s resignation, no one was in charge either of telling Benedict XVI what he could and couldn’t wear, where he could live, what kind of entourage he could have,” Faggioli wrote within the Nationwide Catholic Reporter.

He famous that retired bishops at the least have official Vatican tips to stay by.

The rules, which can be found on the Vatican web site, learn: “The bishop emeritus will be careful not to interfere in any way, directly or indirectly, in the governance of the diocese. He will want to avoid every attitude and relationship that could even hint at some kind of parallel authority to that of the diocesan bishop, with damaging consequences for the pastoral life of and unity of the diocesan community.”

The Rev. Thomas Reese, a longtime Vatican watcher, mentioned Benedict had for probably the most half abided by his pledge to maintain a low profile and never converse out a lot.

“However, whenever he did, he made headlines, and discussions of how his views differed from those of Francis followed,” Reese wrote this week in Faith Information Service. “This is problematic for a church that prizes unity.”

“We don’t want to imprison them, as Pope Celestine’s successor did to him, but the church needs to make clear that there is only one pope,” Reese mentioned, referring to the final pope to abdicate.

Sarah, for his half, denied allegations from some quarters that he had manipulated the 92-year-old Benedict, whose frailty was on show as not too long ago as final week when a German TV documentary confirmed him barely in a position to converse above a whisper.

Sarah produced letters from Benedict making clear Benedict had written the textual content and accepted of publishing it as a ebook.

However the cardinal — a hero to purists and conservatives and a quiet critic of Francis — additionally acknowledged that he knew a Benedict-written textual content on priestly celibacy would create a clamor, and that he persuaded Benedict it was value it.

Sarah quoted his personal correspondence to Benedict: “I imagine that you might think your reflections might not be opportune because of the polemics they might provoke in newspapers, but I am convinced that the whole church needs this gift, which could be published around Christmas or the start of 2020.”

Whereas insisting that he dealt in good religion with Benedict, Sarah agreed after talking with Gaenswein to take away Benedict’s identify as co-author from future editions of the ebook.

“Considering the polemics provoked by the publication of the book ‘From the Depths of Our Hearts,’ it has been decided that the author of the book in future publications will be: Cardinal Sarah, with the contribution of Benedict XVI,” he tweeted. “However, the complete text will remain absolutely unchanged.”

Whereas the scandal may need died down, the implications for the workplace of the “emeritus pope” and Sarah haven’t. Sarah has clashed with Francis earlier than, is ideologically far to the proper and is because of provide his resignation as prefect of the Vatican’s liturgy and worship workplace to Francis in June, when he turns 75.

He had lengthy been pushed by the proper wing as a contender to be the primary African pope. However Rorate Caeli, a traditionalist weblog extremely important of Francis, mentioned Tuesday the scandal had killed these probabilities, given the suspicions that Sarah took benefit of an previous man.

The controversy, it mentioned, “completely undermines his authority as prefect for Divine Worship, and buries any chances he might have in a future conclave.”

“Game over.”