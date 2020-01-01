Two RAW Superstars Hold Impressive Statistic As WWE Wraps Up The Decade

2020 marks the start of a brand new decade. You would possibly need to argue that the last decade truly begins in 2021, nevertheless it’s nonetheless been ten years since 2010.

WWE Stats posted a fairly spectacular statistic. There are solely two Superstars who competed within the first WWE program of 2010 and the final of 2019: Drew McIntyre and Luke Gallows.

Superstars who had a match on the primary @WWE TV present of 2010 (SmackDown 1/1/10) and the ultimate #WWE TV present of 2019 (#RAW 12/30/19): Drew McIntyre & Luke Gallows.

That could be a fairly spectacular notch in each Gallows and McIntyre’s belts. The fascinating half is that each of them left WWE for years earlier than coming again. Now they’re having fun with their time as WWE Superstars as soon as once more.