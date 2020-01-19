Two shot at Hampden apartment complex in Denver



Shelly Bradbury





Shelly Bradbury is a breaking information reporter who joined The Denver Put up in November 2019. She beforehand labored as against the law reporter on the Pittsburgh Put up-Gazette in Pennsylvania and the Chattanooga Instances Free Press in Tennessee. She’s been a reporter since 2012, targeted on prison justice, breaking information and enterprise. In Pittsburgh, she helped the newspaper earn the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking information after a mass capturing at a neighborhood synagogue.