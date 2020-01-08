Denver Police Division Deonte Davis

Two males, one an 18-year-old, have been arrested as suspects in a Denver murder within the Park Hill neighborhood, police mentioned.

On Nov. 24, 2019, police discovered a physique inside a automobile within the 3600 block of Elm Road. On Tuesday, police introduced the arrests of Deonte Davis, 18, and Donte Little, 46, in connection to the murder.

Each males are being held on suspicion of first-degree homicide within the taking pictures dying of 41-year-old Jerrod Shoals.

Denver Police Division Donte Little

The arrest affidavit within the case is sealed, in response to police.